Lesaka employees get R215m worth of company shares

Lincoln Mali, CEO of Lesaka Southern Africa.

Fintech group Lesaka Technologies is offering shares worth R215 million to its employees, in an effort to boost its broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) rating.

Formerly known as Net1 UPS, Lesaka is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as well as the Nasdaq.

BBBEE levels are a measure of a company’s compliance with black empowerment in terms of ownership, management control, skills development, enterprise and supplier development, and socio-economic development.

Compliance with BBBEE can provide a range of benefits for businesses, including improved access to various business opportunities, enhanced reputation, increased competitiveness, access to funding and tax benefits, as well as the empowerment of black people in South Africa.

Lesaka shareholders recently voted on and approved the funding and issuance of shares to the Lesaka Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust at its annual general meeting.

Lincoln Mali, CEO of Lesaka Southern Africa, says: “We are very proud of the launch of our broad-based employee share ownership plan. Lesaka has been on a far-reaching transformation journey and our employees becoming shareholders is a significant and an important milestone for us.”

According to the fintech group, the Lesaka ESOP Trust will hold an effective 3% of Lesaka’s issued shares at the date of implementation, representing approximately R215 million at the current market price.

This allocation of shares ensures employees have a meaningful stake in Lesaka’s future financial success and gives them the opportunity to share in the value created by Lesaka, says the company.

Financial matters

The announcement comes on the heels of Lesaka reporting revenue of R2.6 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

It said this is at the mid-point of the firm’s revenue guidance, and compares to R2.5 billion in Q1 2024.

The company posted an operating loss of R0.3 million, in comparison to operating income of R4.2 million in Q1 2024.

“One of the distinctive aspects of the Lesaka ESOP is our commitment to shared ownership with a broad range of our employees,” says Mali.

“At inception, all qualifying employees, regardless of seniority, salary, race, or gender, will receive equal benefits from the plan. We believe that this approach will ensure our employees, from entry-level to management, have a meaningful opportunity to benefit from the company’s growth and success in line with our values.”

Mali points out that group executives and senior leadership will not participate in the plan.

As an independent fintech in Southern Africa and a consolidator, Lesaka says it has ambitious growth plans. To this end, it notes, the rules of the Lesaka ESOP Trust include a sharing in the potential capital appreciation of the share price, as well as entitle beneficiaries to their share of any dividends paid by Lesaka.

“We operate in a competitive market for talent and skills, and the ability of employees at all levels to participate in value creation beyond just salaries and short-term bonuses will serve as an important contributor to our employee value propositions and our ability to attract and retain talent,” says Mali.

The vesting component of the ESOP scheme is seven years, at the end of which, there will be a liquidity event in which all existing beneficiaries will participate in the benefits from a growth in Lesaka share price over the seven years, it says.

The liquidity event will be funded by the sale of Lesaka shares held by the Lesaka ESOP Trust post settlement of the notional vendor funding outstanding at the time, directly linking the benefits employees receive to the company’s long-term performance and growth.

The Lesaka ESOP Trust is structured as an evergreen trust, ensuring the permanence of the plan and allowing for the inclusion of future employees as Lesaka continues to grow, it adds.

Qualifying employees of the recent Touchsides and Adumo acquisitions will also be beneficiaries of the Lesaka ESOP Trust.

Empowerment gains

The Lesaka ESOP Trust advances Lesaka’s transformation initiatives and plays an important role in improving the company’s BBBEE rating, it comments.

Lesaka’s employee base is comprised of approximately 87% designated groups for BBBEE purposes. Through the creation of a broader base of employee ownership, it notes, Lesaka is helping to promote economic inclusion and contribute to transformation in the broader South African economy.

“We have come a long way already in the short space of time since launching Lesaka nearly three years ago, but we are still at an early stage of our evolution. We believe our employees becoming owners in the company and sharing in the exciting journey ahead for Lesaka can make a meaningful difference in their lives,” says Mali.

Lesaka is expected to issue shares to the trust on 31 January 2025, with a minimum two-year service qualification criterion being determined on 31 December 2024.

Initial qualifying employees will receive invitation and allocation notices on or before 31 March 2025. As employees complete two years’ service with any Lesaka group company, they will become eligible for consideration as a beneficiary of the Lesaka ESOP Trust.