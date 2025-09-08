Lesaka taps new execs from Starlink, MultiChoice, Deloitte

Kagiso Khaole, CEO of Lesaka’s merchant division.

Lesaka Technologies, formerly Net1 UPS, today announced key executive appointments within its merchant division and at group level.

The JSE-listed fintech firm has appointed Kagiso Khaole as chief executive officer of the merchant division. In a statement, the company says Khaole brings over a decade of experience in driving growth and innovation at leading global technology companies in Africa.

Roland Naidoo, chief operating officer of Lesaka’s merchant division.

It notes that most recently, Khaole led Starlink’s expansion across 25 African markets for SpaceX and previously served as general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Uber. He joined Lesaka on 1 September.

Roland Naidoo has been appointed chief operating officer of the merchant division. He joins Lesaka from MultiChoice, where he was group executive head of data, customer experience and operations. Previously, he held senior roles at Standard Bank and is recognised for his expertise in digital transformation and building high-performing teams.

According to the firm, Naidoo will start at Lesaka on 1 November.

Akash Dowra has been appointed chief strategy officer at the group level. Dowra joins from Deloitte, where he was managing partner of Deloitte Africa’s strategy and transactions advisory practice.

He previously served as chief growth officer of Discovery Bank and a member of the executive committee since its inception, helping to expand the bank to over one million accounts within four years. Dowra will start with Lesaka on 1 October.

Lincoln Mali, CEO of Lesaka Southern Africa, says: “These appointments mark an exciting new chapter for Lesaka, and I am delighted that we are attracting the highest calibre of leaders.”