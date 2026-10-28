Less paperwork, more progress: Kyocera launches new A3 multifunction printer in SA

ECOSYS MZ3201ix panel tilt. (Image: Kyocera Document Solutions)

Every minute spent wrestling with paperwork is a minute a customer waits, an application stalls or a deadline gets closer. For South African SMEs, school offices and frontline service teams, getting documents moving can make a real difference to the working day.

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has launched the ECOSYS MZ3201ix, a new A3 monochrome multifunction printer, designed to help small to medium-sized workgroups manage everyday document tasks more efficiently while supporting the transition from paper-based processes to digital workflows.

“Busy teams need to spend less time managing paperwork and more time focusing on their customers and getting things done,” says Omane Sokapase, Hardware Product Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

Omane Sokapase, Hardware Product Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“The ECOSYS MZ3201ix is designed to make everyday tasks simpler, from processing identification documents to moving paper records into digital workflows. It gives smaller workgroups the tools to work more efficiently while helping protect the sensitive information they handle.”

Built around the work South Africans do every day

Whether processing identification documents, scanning receipts or preparing business paperwork, the ECOSYS MZ3201ix offers practical features that help reduce manual effort and simplify routine tasks.

Key capabilities include:

Faster printing and copying: Print speeds of up to 32 A4 pages or 17 A3 pages per minute in black and white, with colour scanning capabilities.

Print speeds of up to 32 A4 pages or 17 A3 pages per minute in black and white, with colour scanning capabilities. Simplified ID processing: Automatic cropping and centring make it easier to copy and scan identification documents, while both sides of an ID can be combined into a single digital image when scanning.

Automatic cropping and centring make it easier to copy and scan identification documents, while both sides of an ID can be combined into a single digital image when scanning. Less repetitive scanning: Multiple cropping allows several receipts or business cards to be scanned together and saved as separate files.

Multiple cropping allows several receipts or business cards to be scanned together and saved as separate files. Simpler controls: A seven-inch colour touchscreen makes everyday functions easier to navigate.

The A3 multifunction device replaces the ECOSYS M4125idn and M4132idn, bringing updated capabilities to teams that depend on reliable document handling.

A practical bridge from paper to digital

While many organisations are moving towards digital operations, printed documents remain part of everyday business. The ECOSYS MZ3201ix helps bridge this gap by making it easier to capture, process and share information.

Through supported Kyocera cloud applications, including Kyocera Cloud Capture, users can scan documents to cloud destinations such as Microsoft OneDrive, SharePoint and Google Drive, depending on the selected service and configuration.

ECOSYS MZ3201ix. (Image: Kyocera Document Solutions)

This enables organisations to move information from paper into digital environments, making documents easier to access, share and manage.

Supported handwriting-processing functionality can emphasise can also help users prepare scanned documents by highlighting or masking handwritten information. Depending on the available application and configuration.

Stronger safeguards for everyday information

As organisations handle increasing volumes of customer records, financial information and internal documents, protecting sensitive information remains a priority. The ECOSYS MZ3201ix incorporates security technologies designed to help safeguard the device and the information it processes. These include:

Trusted Platform Module: Helps protect security credentials.

Helps protect security credentials. Secure Boot: Helps prevent unauthorised software from loading during start-up.

Helps prevent unauthorised software from loading during start-up. TLS 1.3: Strengthens protection for supported network communications.

Designed for efficiency and long-term value. Beyond productivity and security, the ECOSYS MZ3201ix is designed to help organisations manage their printing resources more efficiently.

Automatic double-sided printing can help reduce paper, while Kyocera's long-life components are designed to minimise the frequency of component replacements, supporting lower maintenance requirements and reduced waste.

Optional paper feeders also allow organisations to expand paper capacity as their document volumes increase.

These features contribute to more efficient day-to-day operations while supporting organisations looking to manage their total cost of ownership over time.

The ECOSYS MZ3201ix offers organisations a practical way to improve how they manage information without adding unnecessary complexity to their operations.

To learn more about the ECOSYS MZ3201ix, visit the product page on Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa's website.