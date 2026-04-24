Lessons for SA: How advanced communications are transforming global port operations

Digital radio networks can play a critical role in enabling more efficient, resilient and scalable port operations.

South Africa’s ports remain under significant pressure as ageing infrastructure, equipment constraints and ongoing congestion disrupt the efficient flow of goods through key trade corridors. Delays in vessel turnaround times, rail and logistics bottlenecks between ports and inland freight centres, and operational inefficiencies continue to drive up transport costs, underscoring the need for smarter technologies that can improve co-ordination, safety and real-time decision-making.

Against this backdrop, global examples such as PSA Singapore’s deployment of advanced communications at its Tuas Mega Port highlight how digital radio networks can play a critical role in enabling more efficient, resilient and scalable port operations.

PSA Singapore has selected Motorola Solutions’ (NYSE: MSI) advanced TETRA digital radio communications to strengthen safety and efficiency across its operations, while supporting its ongoing expansion through the Tuas Mega Port project.

“PSA Singapore is a strategic hub for global trade that facilitates the movement of more than 40 million 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) shipping containers annually across 600 ports around the world,” said Philbert Chua, container division managing director, PSA Singapore. “The development of the Tuas Mega Port is a long-term strategic investment that leverages advanced technologies and innovations to strengthen Singapore’s competitiveness, resilience and agility in managing the growing complexities and challenges of global supply chains.”

Motorola Solutions’ TETRA network supports more than 4 000 users, with an average of 540 000 voice calls made every day to co-ordinate complex, 24/7 port operations and maintain safety as containers, vessels and staff move between terminals.

Tuas Mega Port is currently the world’s largest fully automated container terminal and is being developed in four phases. When fully operational in the 2040s, the Tuas Port will be capable of handling up to 65 million TEU shipping containers annually.

“Our 20-year relationship with PSA Singapore is built on a shared understanding that safety is the foundation of productivity,” said Rajat Gupta, vice-president for Asia, Middle East and Africa, Motorola Solutions. “As Tuas Port scales to become the world’s largest container terminal, our focus remains on providing the secure and reliable communications and services that personnel need to collaborate seamlessly every day.”