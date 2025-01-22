Lessons from 2024 cyber security breaches: How to protect your business in 2025

Ross Anderson, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

In 2024, nearly six out of every 10 businesses experienced a cyber attack. The same research revealed that 70% of these attacks led to data encryption, with ransom demands increasing fivefold. Most concerningly, 32% of cyber attacks worldwide were attributed to unpatched vulnerabilities.

Across industries, cyber criminals continue to exploit weaknesses in legacy systems, human error and supply chains. This forces business and technology leaders to confront the evolving nature of digital threats. For small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in South Africa, such breaches highlight how urgent it is to adopt more comprehensive, proactive cyber security strategies.

The threat landscape in 2024

Ransomware attacks were a dominant threat in 2024, with cyber criminals employing double-extortion tactics to demand payment. Businesses not only faced data encryption but also threats of sensitive information being leaked online. Phishing schemes also grew more sophisticated, preying on employees to gain access to critical systems.

Furthermore, supply chain vulnerabilities became a major focus for attackers. By infiltrating third-party vendors, cyber criminals accessed larger organisations, proving that no business is an island when it comes to security.

Strategies to consider for 2025

1. Proactive threat monitoring

Cyber security breaches are rarely immediate. They often involve weeks or months of reconnaissance. Businesses must therefore prioritise solutions that proactively monitor networks, identify anomalies and respond to threats in real-time. In 2025, deploying advanced threat detection tools and ensuring they are regularly updated is critical.

2. Empowering employees

Most cyber incidents begin with human error. In 2024, phishing schemes remained a key entry point for attackers. Regular training for employees to recognise suspicious e-mails and follow secure practices can drastically reduce risks. To this end, local companies must make cyber security awareness a part of their culture in 2025. Simulated phishing exercises and clear protocols for reporting threats can empower employees to become the first line of defence.

3. Strengthening supply chain security

Attackers increasingly target weak links in supply chains. Businesses must vet vendors carefully, implement security agreements and limit the sharing of sensitive information. Supply chain security is a concern for every business, regardless of size. By establishing strict cyber security standards for partners and conducting regular assessments, businesses can minimise vulnerabilities.

4. Adopting zero trust principles

Zero trust assumes that no user or device should be trusted by default. This approach, which requires continuous verification of identities and permissions, has become a cornerstone of modern cyber security. Implementing zero trust may seem complex, but it must become standard practice. For SMEs, the journey begins with ensuring access controls, multifactor authentication and segmentation of critical systems.

5. Investing in resilience

No business can guarantee it will not be breached. The difference lies in how quickly and effectively a company can recover. This requires regular data backups, tested recovery protocols and redundant systems to minimise downtime. In South Africa, where infrastructure challenges add to operational risks, having resilient networks is non-negotiable.

Partnering with local expertise

One of the most important lessons from 2024 is the value of having a trusted partner that understands your unique challenges. Duxbury Networking brings global cyber security insights combined with local expertise to help South African businesses secure their networks and protect their operations.

Duxbury Networking's role goes beyond providing solutions. Instead, it works alongside its vendors and partners to design, implement and maintain extensive cyber security strategies. This collaborative approach ensures that businesses are not just reacting to threats but staying ahead of them.

Looking ahead

As cyber threats continue to evolve, businesses must take a proactive, multi-layered approach to security. Learning from the breaches of 2024 is not just about protecting your network today. Think about it as building resilience for the future. By investing in the right tools, training your team and partnering with trusted experts, like Duxbury Networking and Sophos, your business can thrive in 2025 and beyond.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking at (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za/sophos.