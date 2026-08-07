Lessons from managing assets in high-pressure enterprise environments

Veekash Beeam, Head of Technology at Nkgwete IT Solutions.

Spend a day inside any large enterprise and one thing quickly becomes apparent: devices are in constant motion. A field engineer replaces a failed laptop. A new employee receives their first device. An executive’s machine is upgraded. Someone transfers departments and takes their equipment with them. Another device is returned to the storeroom after an employee resigns.

These are routine operational activities. Yet each one changes an asset’s story. A new owner, a new location, a new purpose or a new stage in its life cycle means the information surrounding that device also needs to change.

After years of supporting complex enterprise environments, I’ve come to realise that successful asset management has very little to do with counting devices. The real challenge is ensuring that the information about those devices remains as reliable as the technology itself.

Asset management begins after deployment

Most organisations have a good understanding of what they own. Finance knows what has been purchased, procurement knows where it came from and IT knows where it was initially deployed.

For a brief moment, everything is accurate. Then the organisation starts doing what organisations naturally do. People move into new roles, teams expand, offices relocate. Projects require temporary equipment. Hardware fails unexpectedly and needs to be replaced. Devices are repaired, reassigned, upgraded and eventually retired.

None of this represents poor management. In fact, it usually reflects a healthy, growing organisation.

One of the biggest lessons I learned early in my career was how quickly good asset information can deteriorate. Hardware often remains in service for several years, but the information surrounding it can become unreliable in a matter of weeks – not because systems fail, but because organisations keep moving.

Every promotion, office relocation, device replacement and equipment loan adds another layer of complexity. Unless those changes are captured as they happen, the information gradually loses its integrity. By the time someone asks: “Where is this laptop?” the more important question is often: “Can anyone explain everything that’s happened to it over the last 12 months?”

That’s where enterprise asset management really begins…

Operational pressure changes everything

Governance often looks straightforward when viewed from a policy document. The operational reality is very different. Imagine a support engineer responding to a critical incident. An executive’s laptop has failed just before an important presentation. A regional office requires replacement equipment before the end of the day. In every one of these situations, the priority is obvious: restore productivity.

Updating asset records understandably becomes secondary – not because it isn’t important, but because helping people get back to work is.

That’s an important distinction. Engineers don’t wake up intending to bypass governance. They’re responding to the pressures of the environment they’re working in. Expecting people to remember every administrative task once an incident has been resolved is rarely a sustainable strategy.

The organisations that manage assets most effectively recognise this. They don’t rely on good intentions or reminders. They design operational processes so that ownership changes, transfers and verification happen naturally as part of the work itself.

The history of an asset is often more valuable than the asset itself

Many organisations measure the success of asset management by visibility. Can we locate every laptop? Can we account for every desktop? These are important questions, but they’re rarely the questions that matter most.

Months after a device has been deployed, people are more likely to ask why it was replaced, who authorised the transfer, whether it was issued to the correct user or what happened before it arrived at its current location. In other words, they’re looking for the story behind the asset.

The truth is, the history of an asset is often more valuable than the asset itself. Hardware can usually be replaced. Reconstructing months of undocumented decisions is considerably more difficult.

This becomes particularly important during audits, investigations or security reviews. At that point, simply knowing where a device is today offers very little value if the organisation cannot demonstrate how it arrived there or who was responsible for it along the way. The quality of an asset management environment is therefore measured not only by what it knows today, but by how confidently it can explain yesterday.

Good governance should make work easier, not harder

Governance has developed something of an image problem. For many people, it represents more approvals, more administration and more paperwork. In well-run organisations, the opposite should be true.

Good governance removes uncertainty. The objective isn’t to create more process. It’s to eliminate unnecessary work caused by poor information.

Technology certainly plays an important role. Digital workflows, QR verification, mobile applications and automation all improve consistency and reduce manual effort. But technology alone doesn’t solve governance challenges. The most successful organisations begin by asking how work should happen and then use technology to support those operational decisions – not the other way around.

Asset management is ultimately about trust

Perhaps the biggest lesson is that enterprise asset management isn’t really about technology; it’s about trust.

Can executives trust the information they’re using to make investment decisions?

Can finance trust asset ownership records?

Can security trust the chain of custody during an investigation?

Can auditors rely on the evidence they’re presented with?

Every one of those questions depends on the same thing: information that reflects reality.

Maintaining that trust doesn’t happen during annual stock-takes or in the weeks before an audit. It’s built quietly through thousands of routine operational decisions made every day. Every installation, every replacement, every repair, every transfer and every retirement either strengthens the integrity of the information or weakens it.

As enterprise environments continue to grow in scale and complexity, organisations that treat asset management as an operational discipline rather than an administrative exercise will be better positioned to improve governance, reduce risk and support better business decisions.

Nkgwete IT Solutions' experience in supporting high-pressure enterprise environments has reinforced one simple truth:

The strongest asset management environments aren’t necessarily those with the biggest inventories or the most sophisticated technology. They’re the ones where ownership, traceability and life cycle management are woven so naturally into everyday operations, they simply become part of how work gets done.