Level up your tech game at Datacentrix Showcase 2024 Digital Experience Lab

Arno Hanekom, Digital Strategist at Datacentrix.

A not-to-be-missed highlight of Datacentrix’s much anticipated Showcase event will be the special Digital Experience Lab, which will draw on elements of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide delegates with an immersive experience, set to engage all senses.

Datacentrix Showcase 2024 will take place on Thursday, 22 August 2024 at Montecasino, in Johannesburg.

Says Arno Hanekom, Digital Strategist at Datacentrix: “The Datacentrix Showcase promises to be an excellent source of content, with compelling presentations from industry specialists on relevant use case deployments. However, there’s an Asian proverb that says: ‘Better to see something once than to hear about it a thousand times.’ So, for this year’s event, we are introducing the Digital Experience Lab, a strictly ‘Dancing with Data’ zone that will allow attendees to step away from traditional speaking sessions and truly explore a combination of technologies that can help to drive accelerated value for businesses.”

Covering six technology disciplines with a focus on building out business use cases for a spectrum of industries, the Digital Experience Lab will feature two sections, including the experience lab side and a novel ‘Showcase Special’ area.

“The thinking behind the Digital Experience Lab is to see where technology can be leveraged to help improve customer experience, and the solutions we’ll be showcasing will be industry-ready for sectors such as mining, healthcare, automotive, agriculture, financial services and retail,” he explains. “As well as industry use cases, we will also be able to take delegates through line-of-business use cases, for areas that are common to all sectors, such as human resources (HR), finance and IT, for instance.

“Within the Digital Experience Lab, Datacentrix’s Digital Business Solutions team will be available under one roof, providing an excellent opportunity to take advantage of our deep expertise and answer those business and technology questions that keep executives up at night.

“In addition to the lab, the Datacentrix Digital Business Solutions team has designed an AI bot to ensure that delegates enjoy an informed and tactile experience on the day – this means that not only will they have Datacentrix operatives there to assist, but attendees won’t need to look any further than their phones for information,” Hanekom states.

The Digital Experience Lab will be situated in the outdoor area at Montecasino.

For more information on the Showcase 2024 event itself, including the agenda for the day and speakers, please visit https://www.datacentrixshowcase2024.co.za. Business leaders, technologists, business influencers and IT operational staff wanting to attend the Showcase 2024 event can do so by registering here.