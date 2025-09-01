Levelling up authentication: Why voice biometrics should become a contact centre standard.

AI and automation are reshaping customer service, that’s become a fact, but one significant challenge remains at the centre of every digital interaction: trust. Customers want speed and convenience, but not at the expense of security. Businesses want efficiency, but not if it increases fraud exposure.

The rise of voice biometrics (VB) offers a compelling answer. As more organisations embrace AI-powered self-service in their contact centres, VB is emerging as the compliance and authentication layer that makes automation safe, scalable and customer-friendly.

The challenge: Security without complexity

A leading multinational mobile telecommunications provider operating across Africa and the Middle East faced a challenge familiar to many in emerging markets.

With mobile money adoption surging, customers frequently needed to reset their PINs. The company wanted to introduce self-service PIN resets to reduce pressure on its contact centres in South Africa. But three obstacles stood in the way:

Limited smartphone storage meant many customers could not update apps.

Widespread feature phone usage meant some customers had no app access at all.

PIN resets are often urgent, requiring fast, reliable authentication.

On top of this, rising fraud risk and regulatory scrutiny meant that security had to be non-negotiable. The client needed a solution that was simple, secure and accessible to millions of customers across diverse devices.

The solution: Voice biometrics for AI-enabled self-service

Partnering with Smartz Solutions and an integrated identity platform (IIP) provider, the client deployed voice biometrics to enable remote, seamless authentication.

By capturing and analysing unique vocal patterns, the solution allowed customers to verify their identity securely without the need for passwords, PINs or additional devices.

This deployment aligned directly with the company’s broader strategy of AI-driven automation. By embedding VB into the self-service PIN reset process, the client was able to:

Reduce dependency on live agents.

Enable AI-powered self-service at scale.

Deliver stronger protection against fraud.

Meet compliance and regulatory requirements.

Fallback options remained in place via the app or in-store, ensuring accessibility across customer segments.

The results: Security, efficiency and customer trust

The outcomes were immediate and impactful:

Greater security and compliance

VB reduced fraud risk by tying authentication directly to the individual rather than the device. This strengthened compliance with financial regulations and built customer trust.

Operational efficiency

By moving PIN resets into self-service, the contact centre saw fewer calls to live agents. This reduced workload, increased productivity and freed agents to focus on high-value customer interactions.

Superior customer experience

Customers could reset their PINs quickly and securely, anytime, on any device. This not only reduced frustration but also increased adoption and trust in mobile money services.

As Vanda Dickson of Smartz Solutions explained: “We know how valuable remote biometric authentication can be when it is tailored to a company’s business processes. We are thrilled to collaborate with a client who is not only enthusiastic about innovating, but also intent on prioritising security for their customers.”

Why voice biometrics should become a norm

This case is a glimpse into the future of customer service. As AI adoption accelerates, contact centres are under pressure to deliver both efficiency and security. Self-service powered by AI can dramatically reduce costs and improve speed, but without robust authentication, it leaves both businesses and customers vulnerable.

This is where VB fits perfectly. It provides the compliance and trust layer that allows AI to deliver automation safely. It removes the trade-off between speed and security. And it makes customer interactions simple without compromising on protection.

Voice biometrics is not just a niche security tool, in fact it is rapidly becoming a standard for modern contact centres.

The Smartz Solutions perspective

Carmen Hattingh and Dickson recently shared these insights at a business leadership event hosted by Smartz Solutions partner, Vox. The message was clear: AI should be implemented intelligently, with a focus on strategy, people and process as much as on the technology itself.

Smartz Solutions believes in using artificial intelligence in an intelligent way. That means building automation strategies that prioritise customer experience, strengthen security and deliver measurable business outcomes.

By aligning voice biometrics with AI-driven self-service, organisations can unlock the next level of contact centre performance: secure, compliant and trusted automation at scale.