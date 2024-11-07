LexisNexis Risk Solutions ranked as a category leader in Transaction Screening, Adverse Media Quadrants by Chartis Research

LexisNexis Risk Solutions named category leader.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions earned recognition as a category leader in both the Transaction Screening and Adverse Media quadrants of the Watchlist and Adverse Media Monitoring Solutions, 2024: Market Update and Vendor Landscape report from Chartis Research.

Chartis evaluated 36 transaction screening solutions providers in its report. It acknowledged LexisNexis Risk Solutions as a category leader for its suite of products, which includes Firco Continuity.

Firco Continuity, a scalable real-time transaction screening solution, ensures sanctions compliance for businesses to help prepare for regulatory scrutiny. It equips organisations with an end-to-end solution, from data preparation to transaction screening auditing, encompassing filtering and alert remediation.

After assessing 30 organisations providing adverse media monitoring solutions, Chartis named LexisNexis Risk Solutions as a category leader. LexisNexis WorldCompliance Data collates information gathered from more than 30 000 news sources, constructing profiles on individuals and companies associated with various illicit activities, including financial crime, terrorism and human trafficking.

“We are proud to have received two category leader rankings in the latest report from Chartis Research, which recognises our dedication to providing critical data and insights to our customers,” said Matt Michaud, global head of financial crime compliance at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Organisations can confidently pursue their growth plans when they know they've taken every step to minimise regulatory risk and avoid reputational damage. By screening their transactions and accessing easily digestible profiles containing thousands of negative news stories, we take pride in assisting our customers in navigating unforeseen and challenging circumstances.”