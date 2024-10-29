LexisNexis Risk Solutions receives top ranking in AML Systems Competitor Leaderboard by Juniper Research

LexisNexis Risk Solutions ranks first in the Juniper Research AML Systems Competitor Leaderboard 2024. This 'established leader' ranking recognises the company's expansive product portfolio and its capabilities in offering innovative solutions to long-standing AML challenges.

Juniper Research highlighted the screening products that LexisNexis Risk Solutions offers, including LexisNexis Firco Continuity and LexisNexis Bridger Insight XG, which enable customers to carry out sanctions screening, AML checks and other compliance functions. These screening solutions can be combined with LexisNexis WorldCompliance Data, which includes sanctions and enforcements, politically exposed persons (PEPs), adverse media and other financial crime data points, as well as third-party and internal lists.

The analyst firm also analysed LexisNexis RiskNarrative, a single API platform that enables businesses to manage KYC, AML and fraud prevention within a unified environment for streamlined onboarding.

"Organisations working to prevent money laundering rely on actionable intelligence and advanced technology to make the best decisions,” said James Gothard, vice-president, global financial crime compliance screening at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “Juniper Research recognises that our solutions combine data and analytics to equip customers with the tools they need to adapt in real-time to changes in the status of individuals and entities and comply with regulations wherever they operate.”

“LexisNexis Risk Solutions sit at the forefront of AML Systems technology,” said Dan Bedford, research analyst at Juniper Research. “Its WorldCompliance Data solution consolidates highly accurate and up to date intelligence to meet compliance risk, alongside continually maintaining constantly up-to-date worldwide sanctions, PEP and adverse media watchlists data to assist the fight against financial crime.”