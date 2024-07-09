LG seeks developers for webOS hackathon

LG is looking at several collaborations to offer customers a range of gaming services.

LG Electronics (LG) is calling on developers and innovators to apply for its annual global webOS hackathon, with a focus this year on artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions and gaming services.

Developers in Africa and across the globe are invited to apply and submit their apps for a chance to win a monetary prize, along with the opportunity to present on stage to LG executives in Seoul, South Korea, in September.

As a web-centric platform with a smart TV software development kit, webOS enables developers to create third-party services and apps for millions of homes worldwide.

The platform offers developers the tools to create apps and services that engage media, devices, security, networking, smart TV functionalities and more.

Through the hackathon, developers will have the opportunity to build and launch their app on LG smart TVs, directly reaching consumers with their business.

The apps will fall under two categories: build a game app or build a lifestyle app.

Powering LG smart TVs for over a decade, webOS platform provides users with an innovative entertainment experience, now featuring an increasing array of cloud gaming services and family-friendly games, says the company.

Chris Jo, senior VP of platform business at LG Home Entertainment Company, adds: “LG webOS Hackathon 2024 aims to attract creators worldwide who are building lifestyle solutions.

“LG is committed to engaging with the gaming community on a global scale, partnering with developers to nurture the next generation of talent using LG’s developer platform. LG is also committed to expanding the webOS ecosystem by partnering with leaders in the gaming industry.”

According to the company, LG is looking at several collaborations to offer customers a range of gaming services tailored to diverse preferences and interests, while enhancing the gaming capabilities of its Oled TV range.

The hackathon will begin with a webinar in July. Participants will choose to create a game or lifestyle service app using either the Web or Flutter framework, with the opportunity to earn additional merit points for utilising AI.

The app scenario and demo video must be submitted by 26 August. Selected winning developers will be invited to Seoul to present their ideas in front of top LG executives on 27 September.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners, with $100 000 for first place, $80 000 for second place and $50 000 for third place. The winners will also receive technical support leading up to the rollout of their app, as well as on-device promotional opportunities after the launch. Winning apps must be ready for release on the LG Content Store by the end of June 2025.

Applications for the hackathon will close on 26 July.

To participate in the hackathon, applicants will need to submit their applications here.