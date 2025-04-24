LimaCharlie, Cyberrey announce strategic partnership to transform cyber security operations across Africa

LimaCharlie, Cyberrey team up.

LimaCharlie, provider of the innovative SecOps Cloud Platform (SCP), today announced a strategic partnership with Cyberrey, a leading African value-added distributor of cyber security solutions. This partnership establishes Cyberrey as LimaCharlie's official distributor across the African continent, opening access to enterprise-grade security operations capabilities through a flexible, API-first platform.

The collaboration comes at a critical time as African businesses face increasing cyber security challenges. Many are struggling with the limitations of traditional security tools, including:

Vendor lock-in

High costs

Operational complexity

Scalability issues

Granular visibility into operations

Through this partnership, organisations across the region will gain access to LimaCharlie's SecOps Cloud Platform, which delivers core cyber security capabilities as flexible, on-demand services.

"Africa represents a significant growth opportunity with unique security challenges that require innovative approaches," said Maxime Lamothe-Brassard, founder and CEO of LimaCharlie. "Partnering with Cyberrey allows us to extend our SecOps Cloud Platform to organisations across the continent who need powerful, flexible security solutions that can adapt to their specific environments. We're especially excited to support the region's growing managed security service providers with technology purpose-built for their success."

The LimaCharlie SecOps Cloud Platform enables security teams to consolidate their security stack, optimise costs and build customised detection and response workflows for their specific needs. Unlike traditional security vendors that attempt to lock customers into proprietary ecosystems, LimaCharlie delivers core security components as cloud-native primitives that can be assembled and customised via API.

Key benefits for African organisations include:

Reduced security costs : Organisations can optimise data routing to significantly decrease SIEM expenses while benefiting from 12 months of free telemetry storage.

: Organisations can optimise data routing to significantly decrease SIEM expenses while benefiting from 12 months of free telemetry storage. Simplified security operations : Organisations can manage all security components through a unified platform that facilitates efficient management across complex environments.

: Organisations can manage all security components through a unified platform that facilitates efficient management across complex environments. On-demand scalability : The platform's consumption-based pricing model ensures organisations only pay for what they use, eliminating the burden of long-term contracts or capacity planning.

: The platform's consumption-based pricing model ensures organisations only pay for what they use, eliminating the burden of long-term contracts or capacity planning. Purpose-built for multi-tenancy: MSSPs and MDR providers can leverage LimaCharlie's multi-tenant architecture to rapidly scale their customer base without making heavy investments into additional infrastructure.

Cyberrey provides local expertise, technical support and implementation services to ensure successful adoption of the LimaCharlie platform across the region. Its established presence in key African markets make it a valuable partner for LimaCharlie and a key player in securing the continent from cyber threats.

"Our partnership with LimaCharlie represents a significant advancement for cyber security operations across Africa," said Abdullah Kaymakci, Head of Business Development and Channel Strategy of Cyberrey. "The SecOps Cloud Platform addresses the pressing need for flexible, powerful security tools that can adapt to the unique challenges our clients face. We're particularly excited about how this solution can empower Africa's growing MSSP community to deliver world-class security services without the traditional infrastructure constraints."

This strategic partnership underscores LimaCharlie's commitment to investing in emerging markets and supporting the development of robust cyber security capabilities, regardless of organisational size or geographic location.

Cyberrey and LimaCharlie will work closely to provide training, technical resources and go-to-market support for partners and customers throughout the region.