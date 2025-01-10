Linking cloud to scanning with Canon Cloud Connectors

Sebastian McNamee, Business Development Manager: Workspace, Canon South Africa.

South African small and mid-size businesses can now benefit from cloud integration with their Canon MFPs, thanks to Canon’s cost-effective and easy-to-use Cloud Connectors.

Sebastian McNamee, Business Development Manager for Workspace at Canon South Africa, says Canon Cloud Connectors meet the need for smaller businesses to integrate their multifunctional printers with their cloud environments, without the need for IT intervention.

McNamee says: “Our research indicates that 83% of organisations are interested in solutions to digitise their paper-based processes and workflows, and most are moving to the cloud. At the same time, there is an increased need to support remote and hybrid working environments. In line with this, they're trying to move away from traditional printing and scanning behaviour. Where enterprises with large fleets of MFPs might use a full fleet or print management solution like Uniflow, these Cloud Connectors are designed as a cost-effective solution for smaller businesses.”

Cloud Connectors are secure and easy-to-use applications to connect Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX devices and the imagePRESS C270 series with cloud services such as e-mail, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online.

With simple set-up and activation, the solution is ideal for small-sized companies with under 10 MFPs installed or without a dedicated IT administrator.

McNamee explains: “A key benefit is minimal set-up and maintenance. It features easy user self-registration and there is no printer driver to install.”

Each Cloud Connector licence is per device, and supports unlimited users. They are priced very competitively, with licences available in a three-, four- or five-year option.

He says: “Once a Cloud Connector is installed, a user would log into their cloud service from the MFP screen and scan to e-mail or cloud storage, or browse their cloud files from the device to locate the file they want to print.”

"With Canon Cloud Connectors, small and medium-sized businesses can become more productive, while also enhancing the security around document management,” McNamee says.