LinkShadow advances unified cyber security with AI-powered Cyber Mesh Platform at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

LinkShadow will participate at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026 on 2-3 June at the Sandton Convention Centre. (Image source: 123RF)

LinkShadow today announced its participation at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, where it will highlight its latest innovations in AI-powered cyber security, designed to address the growing complexity of modern threat environments.

Held on 2-3 June 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre, the summit serves as a premier platform for cyber security leaders to explore cutting-edge technologies and strategies to combat increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

A unified platform for modern cyber defence

LinkShadow’s AI-powered platform brings together multiple critical security capabilities into a single, cohesive solution:

NDR (Network Detection and Response): Continuous monitoring and anomaly detection across network traffic.

Continuous monitoring and anomaly detection across network traffic. ITDR (Identity Threat Detection and Response): Protection against identity-based attacks, credential misuse and privilege escalation.

Protection against identity-based attacks, credential misuse and privilege escalation. DSPM (Data Security Posture Management): Discovery, classification and protection of sensitive data across environments.

By integrating these capabilities, LinkShadow eliminates visibility gaps and enables organisations to detect threats across the full attack surface.

AI-driven detection and response

At the core of the platform is an advanced AI engine that continuously analyses behavioural patterns, detects anomalies and correlates events across multiple domains. This allows organisations to:

Detect unknown and zero-day threats.

Reduce false positives through contextual intelligence.

Accelerate incident response with automated insights.

In an era where attackers leverage AI to evade detection, such capabilities are essential for maintaining a proactive defence posture.

Cyber Mesh Architecture for scalable security

LinkShadow’s Cyber Mesh Architecture ensures seamless interoperability with existing security tools, allowing organisations to:

Extend the value of current investments.

Achieve unified visibility without infrastructure overhaul.

Scale security operations efficiently across distributed environments.

This approach aligns with the industry’s shift towards integrated, adaptive security frameworks.

Driving cyber resilience in Africa and beyond

At ITWeb Security Summit 2026, LinkShadow will demonstrate how its unified platform enables organisations to strengthen cyber resilience while simplifying security operations.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and persistent, organisations require more than isolated tools; they need intelligent, integrated platforms that deliver real-time insights and co-ordinated defence.

LinkShadow continues to lead this evolution, empowering enterprises to secure their digital ecosystems with confidence.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.