LinkShadow showcases AI-driven cyber mesh security at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

LinkShadow will demonstrate its Cyber Mesh Architecture at this year's ITWeb Security Summit. (Image source: 123RF)

As cyber threats evolve in scale, speed and sophistication, organisations are increasingly challenged to move beyond fragmented security approaches. At the forefront of this transformation is LinkShadow, bringing its AI-driven unified cyber security platform to the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, taking place on 2-3 June at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Recognised as Africa’s leading cyber security gathering, the summit convenes industry leaders, practitioners and innovators to address the realities of an AI-driven threat landscape and the need for resilient, adaptive defence strategies.

At the event, LinkShadow will demonstrate how its Cyber Mesh Architecture enables organisations to seamlessly integrate and maximise existing security investments, delivering a unified and intelligent defence layer across identity, data and network environments.

Re-imagining security with AI-powered intelligence

LinkShadow’s platform leverages advanced AI and machine learning to detect, correlate and respond to threats in real-time. By combining:

Network detection and response (NDR) for deep network visibility

for deep network visibility Identity threat detection and response (ITDR) to secure identity infrastructures

to secure identity infrastructures Data security posture management (DSPM) to protect sensitive data assets

…the platform delivers a holistic, context-aware view of organisational risk.

This convergence enables security teams to identify sophisticated threats including insider risks, lateral movement and zero-day attacks that traditional siloed tools often miss.

Cyber mesh: Breaking down security silos

Built on a cyber mesh framework, LinkShadow empowers enterprises to unify disparate security controls into a cohesive ecosystem. This approach ensures:

Centralised visibility across hybrid and multicloud environments.

Faster threat correlation across identity, data and network layers.

Enhanced operational efficiency without replacing existing tools.

In a region where digital transformation is accelerating, such architectural flexibility is critical to maintaining cyber resilience.

Engaging with the cyber security community

At ITWeb Security Summit 2026, LinkShadow will engage with CISOs, IT leaders and security professionals through live demonstrations and expert discussions, showcasing how organisations can transition from reactive security postures to proactive, intelligence-driven defence strategies.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

As AI continues to reshape both attack and defence mechanisms, LinkShadow remains committed to helping organisations stay ahead, turning complexity into clarity and data into actionable intelligence.

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.