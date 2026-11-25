Making entry-level roles more affordable for employers. (Image source: 123RF)

LinkUp Youth, which supplies young entry-level workers to large South African employers, has launched a free one-page estimate of what an organisation could save on its entry-level staffing.

Any employer with a large frontline workforce can ask for one. The estimate needs three numbers the employer already has: how many entry-level people it employs, what one of them costs a month, and how many posts it expects to fill in the next year.

The launch follows Statistics South Africa’s report in November that five million people aged 15 to 34 were out of work in the third quarter of 2026.

LinkUp Youth says there is no shortage of work for them to do. “Shops have shelves to pack, warehouses have orders to pick and factories have lines to run,” the firm says. “Businesses have work that needs doing, and young people are ready to do it.”

It says making entry-level roles more affordable for employers gives more young South Africans the chance to earn an income, gain practical experience and potentially move into permanent employment.

LinkUp Youth places young people in roles ranging from general work, packing, cleaning, merchandising and production to general administration, teaching assistant and candidate attorney positions. Employers can fill these roles through LinkUp Youth at a lower cost than hiring directly.

LinkUp Youth recruits and prepares participants for their placements and manages payroll and programme administration. All employees are paid in line with the law, and they fill new and vacant posts only, so no existing employee is replaced.

“Every estimate is worked out on the employer’s own numbers and fits on one page,” the firm says. “If the saving does not show on that page, we will say so.”

For operations and HR heads, the firm suggests one step this week. Find out what one entry-level worker costs a month with everything counted: the wage, leave, contributions, uniforms and the cost of replacing people who leave. LinkUp Youth says most employers know the wage, and few know that number.

“Every post we fill is also a job for a young South African who did not have one,” says LinkUp Youth.

To ask for a free estimate, e-mail stefan@linkupyouth.co.za or call (083) 293 2711 or (072) 248 1606.