Liquid C2 signs interconnect deal with Google Cloud

Oswald Jumira, CEO of Liquid C2.

Liquid C2, a business of technology services group Liquid Intelligent Technologies, has signed a deal to become Google’s Cloud Interconnect provider on the African continent.

According to a statement, the strategic partnership with global hyperscaler Google Cloud adds capacity to the cloud solutions Liquid C2 offers its customers in Africa through its Cloud Connect portfolio.

Cloud Interconnect extends organisations’ external networks directly to the Google Cloud network through a private, high-availability, low-latency connection.

As a Google Cloud Interconnect provider, Liquid C2 says it can offer customers direct access to Google Cloud services, enabling companies in Africa to take advantage of the benefits of the cloud.

The increased speed and higher bandwidth enhance the performance of cloud-based applications, it notes. Through this offering, Liquid C2 says customers will reduce their reliance on the public internet.

Oswald Jumira, CEO of Liquid C2, comments: “Direct access to the Google Cloud network will bring about the enhanced security and operating efficiencies that our customers in wholesale, enterprise and government are seeking.”

Liquid C2's partnership with Google Cloud aligns with its vision of a digitally-enabled Africa where no African is left behind, he adds.

The partnership builds on Liquid C2’s existing collaborations with Google Cloud to provide artificial intelligence-driven cloud and security solutions to customers in Africa, according to the company.

“This collaboration demonstrates the value of strategic partnerships in enabling a more connected and digitally-inclusive continent, as well as our mutual goal of providing access to the technology that drives business growth,” says Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, MD, Turkey, Middle East and Africa at Google Cloud.