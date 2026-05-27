Liquid, Microsoft unveil mobile digital lab for North West youth

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Microsoft and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies have launched a solar-powered mobile digital lab at the Royal Bafokeng Institute to equip young people in the North West with digital and AI skills for the modern economy. (Image: Supplied)

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has partnered with Microsoft and SA’s Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to launch a solar-powered mobile digital lab aimed at expanding access to digital skills training for young people in the Royal Bafokeng community in the North West province.

The initiative, launched at the Royal Bafokeng Institute in Phokeng, is designed to provide digital connectivity and skills development opportunities to underserved communities.

According to the partners, the lab will offer training in digital literacy and AI foundations, including Microsoft 365, Teams, Copilot and AI fluency. Participants will also receive mentorship, professional development support and the opportunity to earn Microsoft certifications.

The current group of learners is enrolled in a three-month programme focused on the Microsoft Power Platform. The programme leads to certifications in Power Platform Fundamentals, Functional Consultant and Developer – equipping participants with “Fusion Developer” skills that are increasingly in demand in the digital economy.

Ziaad Suleman, senior VP and CEO of Cassava Technologies South Africa and Botswana, said digital inclusion initiatives need to be scalable and sustainable to drive meaningful economic impact.

He noted that the company’s Mthatha Innovation Digital Skills Centre in the Eastern Cape demonstrated strong demand for digital training opportunities in underserved communities.

“The mobile digital lab allows us to reach even more young people with meaningful digital learning opportunities. Through this partnership, we are empowering communities with intelligent technologies and skills that support participation in the modern economy,” he said.

Enki Pitsoe, CEO of the Royal Bafokeng Institute, said the initiative aligns with the institute’s focus on education and community development.

“This mobile digital lab brings world-class technology, connectivity and learning opportunities directly into our community, helping young people build practical digital skills that can support long-term economic participation,” he said.

The launch builds on the success of the Mthatha digital skills centre, which has enrolled and trained 515 learners to date, achieved a 96% pass rate and assisted 149 learners in securing employment opportunities linked to the programme.

Liquid said the initiative supports SA’s broader digital transformation and youth employability objectives, while also contributing to efforts to expand broadband access and digital inclusion in underserved regions.

Liquid has previously partnered on other initiatives aimed at expanding digital literacy and connectivity for underserved communities and schools across SA.