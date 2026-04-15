KZN schools receive connectivity, digital learning tools

Connectivity in schools will ultimately play a meaningful role in providing skills for the digital economy.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, has provided internet connectivity to 45 public schools in Umlazi and Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

In a statement, Liquid says the rollout forms part of its broader programme to connect 298 public service institutions nationwide, with 194 connected to date.

These include schools, healthcare facilities, libraries and traditional authority offices, with the latest efforts bringing the national connectivity programme to 65% completion, it reveals.

Each school is provided with internet speeds of at least 10Mbps and a 500GB fair use limit, according to Liquid.

“Connectivity is a catalyst for change,” says Ziaad Suleman, senior vice-president and CEO of Cassava Technologies in South Africa and Botswana.

“By connecting schools in Umlazi and Pinetown, we are not only providing internet access; we are opening doors to opportunity, equipping learners to compete in a digital world and strengthening communities through inclusive education.”

The lack of internet connectivity in the country’s public schools has been flagged as a national issue, as more than 16 000 public schools remain offline.

As a result, there have been efforts from government and the private sector to forge partnerships aimed at bridging the digital divide and expand access to digital learning resources for learners and educators in underserved communities.

For the KZN schools, the connectivity efforts mean learners have access to online curricula, global educational resources and research platforms. Teachers gain modern tools to enhance lessons, streamline administration and communicate more effectively.

Liquid notes it assumes responsibility for the maintenance and security of the connectivity infrastructure installed at the schools.

Meanwhile, KZN finance MEC Francois Rodgers this week unveiled the provincial treasury digital access programme, which is an initiative aimed at expanding access to digital learning tools and infrastructure, focusing on schools in rural and under-resourced communities.

The programme, unveiled at the Sizani Combined Primary School in Salt Rock at the iLembe District Municipality, seeks to enhance learning outcomes and equip learners with skills for participation in the digital economy.

Speaking at the launch, Rodgers described digital connectivity as essential for inclusive economic growth.

“Digital access is no longer a luxury but a necessity. If we are serious about building an inclusive economy, we must ensure learners in all parts of our province are equipped with the tools and skills required to succeed in a digital world.”

According to Rodgers, the digital access programme will be expanded to districts. “Our intention is to scale this programme beyond iLembe. We will be extending the digital access programme to uMgungundlovu and Sisonke to ensure more learners, particularly those in rural and under-resourced areas, are not excluded from the opportunities created by digital learning.”

Sizani Combined Primary School principal Ntombenhle July welcomed the initiative and expressed appreciation for the MEC’s intervention and support.

“You have addressed one of our most pressing challenges by improving digital access for our learners. This initiative gives us renewed hope and confidence that our children can acquire relevant skills and ultimately play a meaningful role in the digital economy,” notes July.

The KZN provincial treasury notes it plans to continue to prioritise key frontline departments, including education, health and social development, with public resources directed towards strengthening service delivery in these departments.