Local domain name authority announces .za price hike

ZADNA CEO Molehe Wesi. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

The ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA) will implement its previously announced Consumer Price Index (CPI)-linked registry fee adjustment, effective 1 October, it said yesterday.

The move, it says, follows the public consultation process conducted in 2024, and is aligned with its multi-year pricing projection strategy.

“Starting 1 October 2025, the wholesale fee for domain names in the four commercial second-level domains (co.za, org.za, net.za and web.za) will increase from R61 to R65 per domain name. This adjustment reflects the CPI-linked annual increase projected in June 2024,” says Molehe Wesi, CEO of ZADNA.

ZADNA is a not-for-profit company with a mandate to regulate the .za namespace and ensure its efficient use, management and administration. It is accountable to its members and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

According to the company, the CPI-based approach ensures predictability and transparency for the South African domain industry, enabling registrars, resellers and registrants to plan accordingly.

The indicative increase for the 2026/27 period is 6.15%, which will be confirmed in July 2026, based on the prevailing CPI.

A portion of registry revenue will support .za capacity development and non-commercial projects, it states.

“This adjustment reaffirms ZADNA’s commitment to a sustainable, responsive and industry-aligned .za namespace. We remain guided by robust public consultation processes and economic data to maintain the long-term resilience of South Africa’s domain name system,” notes Wesi.