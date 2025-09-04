Local start-up closes indigenous language gap in edtech

Limu Lab’s interactive app aims to help children learn South Africa’s indigenous languages.

South African start-up Limu Lab has launched a language-learning app to make isiZulu and other indigenous languages accessible to children through games, animations and storytelling. Limu Lab has partnered with schools and major platforms to bridge the gap in local digital education.

Founded by Sifiso Danisa and Sphumelele Sibeko, the app was released in January 2024. It uses animations, rhymes, games and audio prompts to make learning interactive, while aiming to reinforce children’s confidence and cultural identity.

“We didn’t just want another educational app,” says Sibeko. “We wanted a digital platform that children actually enjoy using, where technology is the bridge between culture and curiosity.”

Since its launch, the app has recorded over 1 000 downloads, piloted content with Showmax, partnered with SuperSport Schools, joined the Mastercard Foundation Fellowship in March 2025, and signed its first quintile 1-3 school in August 2025.

“In the classroom, a child repeating a word with excitement because they heard it on Limu is powerful,” says Danisa. “That interaction is more than just learning, it’s identity being reinforced through technology.”

Backed by the MultiChoice Innovation Fund, the founders transformed an early prototype into a scalable product.

“We were often underestimated. People assumed we couldn’t build a credible tech business without a male CTO,” says Sibeko. “But what we’ve learnt is that you don’t need to code everything yourself to innovate. You need a clear vision of the problem and the right network to execute it.”

Looking ahead, the company aims to expand its language offerings, add AI-powered voice recognition for pronunciation and extend its reach into more South African schools.