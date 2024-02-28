Local tech start-up Cue bags R38.3m funding

Cue’s AI-driven tech enables businesses to improve their customer service channels through the deployment of chatbots.

Local artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Cue has secured $2 million (R38.3 million) in seed funding from angel investors, it announced yesterday.

In line with the investment, the start-up has appointed its executive founders to C-level leadership positions.

Cue is an AI-driven company that enables businesses to improve their customer service channels through the deployment of chatbots and live chat on WhatsApp and social media channels.

In a statement, Cue says Rhett Trickett will assume the role of chief product officer, Ryan Egnos will be chief revenue officer, with Richard Nischk as CEO.

The funding will be used to deliver deeper integration of AI into Cue's customer service platform, to fuel the company's growth and expansion, says the start-up.

Furthermore, it highlights the $2 million funding will be pivotal in accelerating Cue's development of advanced AI capabilities within its customer service suite.

Deeper AI integration will allow businesses to automate routine customer inquiries, leverage data analytics to enhance support performance, and gain invaluable insights to optimise customer engagement strategies, it states.

“We are thrilled to have secured $2 million in funding, which will enable us to take Cue to the next level and is another big step towards our next milestone,” says Nischk.

“This investment will fuel our mission to deliver AI-powered solutions that transform the customer service landscape globally. With deeper AI integration, businesses can streamline their support operations and help their customers in a much faster and more valuable way.”