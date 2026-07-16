Location intelligence – the modern solution to retail challenges

Smarter retail starts with location – unpacking Constantia Village catchments to identify market opportunities. (Image: Esri South Africa)

South Africa’s retail environment is becoming increasingly competitive and challenging, with retailers facing rising operating costs, changing consumer behaviour and ongoing pressure to improve operational efficiency.

According to Esri South Africa, retailers need more than reports and spreadsheets, they need a clear understanding of where customers live, work, shop and move, and how those patterns influence store performance and growth opportunities.

“A decade ago, retailers asked why they needed location intelligence. Today, the question is where else in the business they can apply it to improve decision-making,” says Marinél Willemse, Western Cape Account Manager at Esri South Africa.

Increasingly, retailers are moving beyond using geospatial technology purely for mapping or reporting purposes. Instead, location intelligence is becoming part of a connected operational platform supporting decision-making across the retail life cycle, from network planning and property acquisition through to operational visibility and ongoing optimisation.

Esri has been specialising in location-based solutions and has empowered retailers through evidence-based decisions to support growth and sustainability. With over a 35-year track record, Esri South Africa has enabled over 10 leading South African retailers to boost profits, grow market share and improve customer experience, says Willemse.

Identifying growth opportunities with better data

Network optimisation and white space analysis are no longer simply about opening more stores. Retailers need to understand where future demand exists, how existing stores influence each other and where new locations can be opened profitably without cannibalising sales.

Esri South Africa helps retailers answer these questions by combining Esri technology with curated market intelligence datasets. Using location intelligence, retailers can combine internal business data with demographic, consumer spending, competitor and mobility patterns to identify underserved markets, evaluate trade areas and prioritise expansion opportunities with greater confidence.

"Retailers increasingly require a more complete understanding of how customers interact with stores and surrounding retail environments," says Cheree-Lynn Austin, Industry Lead for Property at Esri South Africa.

Retailers are also comparing potential new trade areas against existing high-performing stores with similar customer and movement patterns to better understand how new locations may perform before investment decisions are made. “In the past, the focus was often simply on where retailers could open stores. Today, the conversation is increasingly shifting towards where retailers can operate most profitably,” Willemse explains.

The ArcGIS System allows you to manage your location information and integrate it with existing company systems to analyse patterns, context and relationships, which would otherwise not be apparent. The simple integration with Microsoft PowerBI and Excel allows one to easily take advantage of the capabilities.

Supporting faster and smarter property acquisition

Beyond network planning, location intelligence is also becoming increasingly important within property acquisition and expansion workflows.

Once retailers identify a target market, the next challenge becomes acting on that opportunity quickly and strategically. Esri South Africa provides the tools, data and partner integrations needed to monitor emerging retail nodes, planned developments and new commercial vacancies, enabling a more proactive and informed approach to property acquisition.

“The best retail space in a mall is not always the most visible space, it’s the space most aligned to the retailer’s target customer journey,” says Austin.

Using the Esri platform, retailers can assess surrounding demographics, customer accessibility, competitor presence, anchor tenants and movement patterns before committing to a property investment.

Improving operational visibility across store networks

The value of location intelligence extends well beyond store planning and expansion. Retailers operating large store networks must manage audits, inspections, maintenance activities, compliance requirements and operational performance across multiple locations.

Esri’s mobile applications are enabling operational and property teams to capture and monitor issues directly from the field, including maintenance reporting, site inspections and audit information, all integrated into a single connected environment. This enables retailers to spatially visualise operational and performance issues in real-time across their networks and identify underperforming regions, operational inefficiencies or competitor impacts more quickly. “Retailers are moving from reactive operations management to real-time operational intelligence,” says Willemse.

Ultimately, the value of location intelligence no longer sits in isolated maps or standalone reports, but in connecting strategy, property, operations and performance into a single operational view. Leading retailers are already making this shift, using spatial intelligence not only to support site selection, but to continuously optimise how their retail networks perform in evolving market conditions.

For more information:

Esri South Africa

www.esri-southafrica.com

info@esri-southafrica.com