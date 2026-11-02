LockDown IT secures SA’s 2026 Local Government Elections.

On 4 November 2026, South Africa holds its Local Government Elections (LGE 2026), a pivotal event, as more than 20 million registered South African voters can choose the people who run their towns, cities and districts.

LockDown IT is entrusted with the critical responsibility of safeguarding the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) public websites, web services and IT infrastructure during this heightened period of activity.

Heightened period, heightened risk

Few targets are more tempting to cyber criminals and hostile actors than an election.

Around the world, electoral bodies contend with floods of traffic designed to knock their websites offline, fake pages that copy their branding, and phishing and false information aimed at misleading voters.

The goal is always the same: to shake public trust in the result.

That heightened pressure peaks in the days around voting and counting, exactly when South Africans need the system to work.

The security of the IEC’s digital assets is of paramount importance. “Every vote counted. Every second protected.”

"An election is a stress test that happens once and cannot be rerun," says Andisa Matlala, Director: Partnerships and Alliances at LockDown IT.

"Millions of South Africans will register, check, search and follow results online, and every one of them deserves a service that is there when they need it and that they can trust. Our role is to keep the Electoral Commission's digital front door open and honest during the most important weeks of the electoral calendar. The IEC runs the election. We make sure the internet does not get in its way."

The IEC's infrastructure demands the highest levels of protection against potential cyber threats. The team at LockDown IT brings extensive expertise and cutting-edge technology to safeguard these vital systems. “Ready before the first vote. Standing after the last.”

The LockDown IT team is proud to play a significant role in this crucial undertaking and ensuring free and fair elections for all South Africans. “When the count begins, the only story should be the result.”