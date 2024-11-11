Logicalis becomes first global partner to launch Cisco XDR as managed service.

Logicalis, a leading global digital managed services provider, has become the first global Cisco partner to launch Cisco Extended Detection and Response (XDR) as a managed service (MXDR).

This global service forms part of the recently launched Intelligent Security portfolio and increases Logicalis' proactive threat-hunting capabilities worldwide. It provides advanced visibility into cyber attack chains, AI-driven automation and global threat intelligence data.

In addition to the global threat-hunting scale offered by Cisco MXDR, Logicalis is also one of a small group of Microsoft partners to have achieved verified Global MXDR Partner status.

Logicalis' MXDR services are managed through its global network of security operations centres (SOCs). Armed with the most up-to-date global threat intelligence, they ensure rapid detection, analysis and response across a customer's digital fabric 24/7.

The global launch of Cisco MXDR follows Logicalis' most significant security investment to date, including a 30% increase in talent at its EMEA SOC to support the growing demand for managed security services. In collaboration with Cisco and educational institutions in Lisbon, Logicalis runs a Cybersecurity Academy to grow and nurture talent in-house.

Commenting on the launch, Toby Alcock, CTO at Logicalis, says: "We're extremely proud to be the first partner offering Cisco MXDR globally as part of the expansion in our managed security services. As security threats escalate against a backdrop of the global skills shortage, we focus on removing both these headaches from our customers. Through our SOC, they can leverage industry-leading expertise and solutions tailored to their digital environment through one unified platform.

"Our commitment to developing our partnerships and ongoing investment ensures our customers have access to unparalleled security solutions wherever and whenever needed, building their defences against bad actors."

“We are very excited about the value Cisco and Logicalis are able to bring to our shared customers with their new MXDR offer,” said Andrew Sage, Vice-President, Global Partners and Distribution Sales at Cisco. “With Cisco XDR built into Logicalis’ global service, we are able to provide our mutual customers with an improved ability to quickly and effectively identify and respond to security threats.”

João Martins, CEO of Logicalis Portugal, highlighted the importance of choosing Portugal to host the EMEA SOC: "The implementation of the EMEA SOC in Portugal is a recognition of the excellence of our local operations and the quality of our resources. This strategic investment positions us at the forefront of addressing growing cyber security needs. With our Global CIO Report 2024 revealing that 83% of CIOs faced cyber attacks in the past year, Logicalis' Security services are crucial in helping our clients tackle cyber threats with confidence."

