Logicalis recognised as Global Sustainability Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year at Cisco Partner Summit 2024

Logicalis receives global accolade.

Logicalis, which positions itself as a leading global digital managed services provider, has been awarded Global Sustainability Partner of the Year at the Cisco Partner Summit 2024 for the second year running. Announced in Los Angeles, the awards identify Cisco’s top-performing partners that have demonstrated dedication and innovation in delivering solutions that help customers succeed.

Logicalis received the accolade for its continued efforts in helping customers reduce the carbon impact of their IT infrastructure. In partnership with Cisco, initiatives that have supported customers in achieving their sustainability goals over the past 12 months have included:

Circular IT solutions: Helping customers to mitigate carbon in their environment by ensuring that end-of-life assets are re-used or recycled ethically and appropriately. Sustainable network transformation: Sustainably transforming networks to reduce carbon and save energy. A recent collaboration with Noble Foods saw the leading fresh food provider upgrade its network with power-efficient devices, save on energy bills and promote the responsible disposal of hardware through Cisco's 'Takeback' programme.

Smart buildings: Integrating intelligent technologies to create eco-friendly, energy-efficient workspaces and contributing to a Cisco-led, cross industry focus group on the topic.

Sustainable managed services: Logicalis' Digital Fabric Platform, integrated with Cisco-powered Intelligent Connectivity, gives customers five metrics to assess the performance of their digital infrastructure and provides AI-powered recommendations to make their operations more secure and sustainable.

The accolade comes after Logicalis won the Technology Services Industry Association Star award for ‘Innovative KPIs in Managed Services’, enabled by the award-winning Digital Fabric Platform. The global managed service provider was also named the first Cisco partner to achieve Cisco’s Sustainable Campus Access Add-On Specialisation this year, reflecting its unwavering commitment to pushing the sustainability agenda forward and delivering value for its customers.

Robert Bailkoski, Logicalis CEO, says: “At Logicalis, we believe that the tech industry has a vital role to play in addressing climate issues. That is why we continue to focus on developing solutions that not only help our customers meet their business goals, but also contribute to a more sustainable future. We are thrilled to see our efforts recognised by Cisco and we look forward to continuing to work with them to drive sustainable solutions forward.”

Denise Lee, Vice-President for Cisco’s Engineering Sustainability Office, says: “Recognising top-performing partners who have helped customers achieve substantial business outcomes, the Global Sustainability Partner of the Year award celebrates Logicalis' commitment to accelerating a future where sustainability and business growth go hand in hand.”