Logitech personal workspace: Flexible, secure, productive workspaces for every business

Logitech personal workspace solutions provide a consistent, secure and productive experience. (Image: Nology)

Hybrid work is here to stay. The personal workspace is the collection of devices, software and services each person uses to communicate and collaborate. Logitech personal workspace solutions give employees a consistent, secure and productive experience, whether they’re at home, in the office or on the road.

Reduce meeting friction – professional audio and video reduce misunderstandings and meeting length.

Lower IT overhead – centralised device management, streamlined firmware updates and standardised kits minimise support requests.

Improve employee experience – comfortable, ergonomic devices that reduce fatigue and increase retention.

These outcomes translate into measurable savings – fewer support calls, faster onboarding and more effective customer interactions.

What you get (key solution benefits)

Global compatibility and simple deployment – devices are tested and certified across Microsoft, Zoom, Google and Apple for consistent performance and easier roll-outs.

Enterprise-grade security – Logi Bolt delivers a secure, high-performance wireless connection to reduce vulnerability across distributed fleets.

Remote management and analytics – Logitech Sync and management tools let IT push firmware, monitor device health and measure usage, reducing escalations and enabling predictable device life cycles.

Customisation and user empowerment – Logi Tune and Logi Options+ let users personalise settings, automations and default actions, increasing productivity and satisfaction.

Global support and warranty – worldwide customer support and global warranties with advanced replacement, protecting uptime and reducing logistics headaches.

Sustainability – Logitech’s circularity and refurbished-device programmes reduce carbon impact, which is useful for environmental, social and governance reporting and procurement policies.

Product portfolios: Pick what fits your people.

Logitech organises devices into four practical portfolios so you can standardise by employee profile, not product code:

Advanced – premium keyboards, mice, 4K webcams and docking stations for executives, specialists and creative roles. Ideal when precision and image quality matter.

Core – reliable, high-quality devices for knowledge workers and general staff. Great for mass deployment and lower total cost of ownership.

Ergo – science-driven ergonomic keyboards and vertical mice to improve well-being and reduce repetitive strain for high keyboard/mouse users.

Value – affordable, durable options for operational and contract roles that need dependable performance on a budget.

Quick ROI you can show finance: standardised kits reduce meeting set-up time by approximately three to six minutes per user per day, for 100 users that equals 300-600 minutes (five to 10 hours) saved daily, which quickly compounds into measurable productivity gains. Centralised device management and consistent hardware typically lower peripheral-related IT tickets by roughly 30%-50%, cutting support costs and downtime. In contact centres, upgrading to higher quality, noise-cancelling headsets commonly delivers a 1%-3% improvement, often paying back the hardware investment within months.

Nology combines Logitech’s hardware with local distribution, warranty handling and partner enablement. Nology offers demo equipment, training, staging and co-marketing support to help you trial solutions with real teams, because seeing and experiencing the product is the fastest way to justify roll-out.

Nology is the official distributor of Logitech’s personal workspace range for B2B in South Africa. It has stock readily available, and resellers are encouraged to contact Nology for any demonstrations or proof-of-concept engagements they would like to run with their customers. “At Nology, we’re proud to be the official distributor of Logitech’s personal workspace range in South Africa,” says Mark Sale, Sales Manager at Nology. “We have stock on hand, and we can assist with demonstrations, proofs of concept and co-marketing opportunities to help them deliver meaningful customer experiences."

Click below to visit the Logitech personal workspace page on Nology’s website: [https://nology.co.za/brands/logitech]