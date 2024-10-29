LOOPHOLD launches SonicWall’s MSSP programme in SA and beyond

MSSPs are essential today.

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, organisations are increasingly relying on managed security service providers (MSSPs) to protect their IT environments. SonicWall has tailored its MSSP partner programme to equip providers with cutting-edge tools and resources to safeguard customers while boosting efficiency and profitability.

The need for MSSPs in today’s landscape

Today’s cyber security threats – ransomware, zero-day attacks and phishing – are more complex than ever. Businesses often lack the resources to manage these risks internally, making MSSPs essential. MSSPs offer the expertise to monitor, manage and mitigate these threats in real-time, safeguarding on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

SonicWall recognises this need and has designed its MSSP programme to empower providers with the tools necessary to offer comprehensive security solutions while improving operational costs and efficiency.

Key benefits of the SonicWall MSSP programme

1. Best-in-class security solutions

SonicWall’s MSSP programme gives partners access to a suite of advanced cyber security tools. Powered by SonicWall’s threat intelligence, MSSPs can provide market-leading protection from a wide array of threats, including ransomware and malware. Integration with Capture advanced threat protection (ATP) ensures proactive protection by sandboxing and analysing suspicious files before they can harm systems.

2. Flexible pricing and subscription model

SonicWall offers MSSPs flexible, subscription-based pricing, aligning with their business needs. This model allows for scalable monthly billing and customised solutions, helping MSSPs grow their businesses without rigid financial commitments. Exclusive pricing options and incentives are available to drive managed service growth.

3. Centralised management

Operational efficiency is key to scaling services. SonicWall’s Network Security Manager (NSM) provides centralised management, enabling MSSPs to monitor and control their clients’ security environments from a single interface. This streamlines operations and allows faster responses to threats. With integrated automation through Capture Client, MSSPs can reduce manual workloads and respond to incidents proactively.

4. Comprehensive training and support

SonicWall provides specialised MSSP training through SonicWall University, ensuring partners stay updated on the latest security technologies. In addition, MSSPs receive personalised support through dedicated partner account managers and technical experts, as well as tiered technical support that scales with their business growth.

5. Branding and customisation

SonicWall’s programme allows MSSPs to offer branded solutions, ensuring their customers experience their service first, while SonicWall provides the underlying security technologies. This differentiation helps MSSPs build stronger relationships and stand out in the competitive market.

Why SonicWall for managed security services?

By partnering with SonicWall, MSSPs gain:

Advanced threat intelligence: Leveraging RTDMI technology and global threat intelligence for real-time insights.

Leveraging RTDMI technology and global threat intelligence for real-time insights. Operational efficiency: Centralised control and automation reduce costs and streamline management.

Centralised control and automation reduce costs and streamline management. Flexible pricing: Subscription-based models that align with the MSSP’s financial strategy.

Subscription-based models that align with the MSSP’s financial strategy. Expert support and training: Ongoing education and dedicated resources ensure MSSPs stay equipped.

Ongoing education and dedicated resources ensure MSSPs stay equipped. Branding: Customisation options help MSSPs maintain their unique brand identity.

"As the distributor for SonicWall serving South Africa and the broader African continent, we have eagerly anticipated this launch," states Ian Parker, Executive Manager of Partnerships and Technology at LOOPHOLD Security Distribution. "Empowering our valued resellers to self-provision will enhance flexibility in the management, redistribution and licensing of SonicWall's comprehensive product range. The introduction of a monthly billing model will undoubtedly be a game-changer for many of the MSPs and MSSPs we regularly collaborate with, as well as those we are yet to engage with."

Conclusion

As businesses seek proactive protection against increasingly sophisticated threats, MSSPs play a critical role. SonicWall’s MSSP partner programme provides the tools and flexibility providers need to deliver high-quality security, manage costs and grow their businesses. Through SonicWall, MSSPs can safeguard their clients while positioning themselves as leaders in the cyber security space.

Contact us to join SonicWall’s MSSP programme today to unlock secure, scalable and profitable business growth. Alternatively, join us for our launch conference in Johannesburg on 12 November 2024 by registering at https://events.loophold.com/SonicWall-FastLane-MSSPLaunch.