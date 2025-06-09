MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 + Adobe: A new era for creatives starts now

Power meets creativity with Digicape’s MacBook Pro M4 and Adobe offer.

When Apple’s most powerful chip meets Adobe’s most intuitive creative tools, it changes what’s possible for creatives – whether you’re designing solo or collaborating across a business team.

The new MacBook Pro 14-inch with M4 is here, and it’s redefining the creative workflow. Powered by Apple’s next-generation silicon and paired with Adobe Express or Adobe Creative Cloud, this machine isn’t just faster – it’s smarter, more portable and built to keep up with modern creators wherever inspiration strikes.

Why the MacBook Pro M4 is built for creatives

The M4 chip pushes performance to the edge. Faster CPU and GPU cores mean you can render, export and animate without lag or limits. Battery life is extended even further – up to 22 hours on a single charge – making it easy to work unplugged for longer. And thanks to a Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme colour accuracy, what you see on screen is exactly what you’ll get in the final output – whether you’re colour grading, illustrating or editing HDR footage.

macOS + Apple Intelligence

The MacBook Pro M4 also introduces Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new personal AI system built into macOS. Designed to assist with tasks like writing, summarising and organising across apps, it streamlines productivity without compromising your privacy – everything runs on-device. Features like Clean Up in Photos remove unwanted elements with a click, and with the redesigned Siri, users can move fluidly between spoken and typed requests to accelerate everyday tasks.

macOS ties it all together with seamless integration across iPhone, iPad and Mac. Grab files, continue edits or share drafts instantly – no syncing issues, no workflow friction.

macOS brings it all together, with seamless handoff between apps, devices and teams. Need to grab files from your iPhone, review edits on your iPad or share drafts instantly? It’s all native. No syncing headaches. No bottlenecks. Just fluid, intuitive creative flow.

Adobe Express: Pro tools without the learning curve

For freelancers, solo creatives and content-first entrepreneurs, Adobe Express is a game-changer. It makes great design feel effortless – with pre-built templates, drag-and-drop functionality and fast AI tools for removing backgrounds, generating images or stylising text. You can go from concept to post-ready design in minutes, not hours.

This offer includes Adobe Express free with every qualifying MacBook Pro¹, so you get a head start without the need to invest in complex software or creative services.

Get MacBook Pro M4 + Adobe Express for R31 999. Save R8 698, including a free three-year extended warranty.

Adobe Creative Cloud: Full suite, fully integrated

For creative teams and businesses of all sizes, Adobe Creative Cloud takes it further. Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects – every tool you need to create, collaborate and deliver is included. Shared libraries, cloud storage and cross-device syncing allow teams to move faster and stay aligned.

Through this offer, save 32% for the first year on Adobe Creative Cloud for teams – unlocking access to 20+ apps for design, photography, video and web. It’s a serious saving for teams looking to elevate their creative output without inflating costs.

Get MacBook Pro M4 + Adobe Creative Cloud for R47 178. Save R14 259, including a free three-year extended warranty.

Beyond the tech: Real business value

This isn’t just a device. It’s a complete creative solution.

With every MacBook Pro + Adobe creative plan, you get:

A three-year extended warranty (valued at R2 299) for peace of mind.

(valued at R2 299) for peace of mind. Flexible finance options for VAT-registered businesses.

for VAT-registered businesses. Trade-in support to unlock more value from your current devices.

to unlock more value from your current devices. Expert training to help you or your team get up to speed – fast

to help you or your team get up to speed – fast Ongoing support from a trusted Apple Premium Reseller.

This offer is tailor-made for creatives who want best-in-class tools without compromise – whether you’re building a brand, editing your next video series or scaling a studio team.

Why buy from Digicape

As an Apple Premium Reseller, authorised Service Centre and Apple Consultants Network member, Digicape offers more than just Apple products – it delivers personalised service, tailored business solutions and deep product expertise. Whether you’re a creative professional, freelancer or part of a growing team, Digicape will help you get the most out of your tech investment with local support, flexible upgrade paths and a long-standing commitment to empowering digital creativity.

Available now at Digicape. Limited offer. While stocks last. Ts & Cs apply.

Explore Mac + Adobe Offers.