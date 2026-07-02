Mahanyele-Dabengwa receives R7.4m in Naspers shares

Naspers SA CEO Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Naspers director and South Africa CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa has taken delivery of 8 870 Naspers N ordinary shares worth about R7.43 million.

In a regulatory filing, Naspers says Mahanyele-Dabengwa exercised restricted share options that were awarded on 27 June 2023 at a nil base cost and vested in full on 27 June 2026.

The off-market transaction, completed on 29 June, had a total value of R7 428 279.07, based on a volume-weighted average share price of R837.461. The shares traded between R818.32 and R849.72 during the period.

The company says Mahanyele-Dabengwa took delivery of all 8 870 shares after settling the applicable taxes and related costs.

Her interest in the shares is direct and beneficial, and the required clearance was obtained in accordance with the JSE listings requirements.

The latest transaction contrasts with several disclosures made in 2025, when Mahanyele-Dabengwa disposed of shares following the vesting of share awards.

In August last year, she sold approximately R240 million worth of Naspers shares to cover taxes and related costs, according to a statement the company released through the JSE.

Director dealings are routinely disclosed by JSE-listed companies under the exchange's listings requirements, to provide transparency around transactions involving company insiders.

Mahanyele-Dabengwa joined Naspers as South Africa CEO in July 2019. She is also an independent director of Vodacom Group.