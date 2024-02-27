Make it an unhappy new year for hackers. Improve your cyber security

Cyber attack headlines are a constant in the tech press.

It’s looking like 2024 could be a happy new year for cyber criminals, which would make it an unhappy, expensive, dangerous year for the rest of us.

Yes, cyber attack headlines have been a constant in the tech press for decades. Still, the sophistication of attacks combined with the growing “attack surface” – not just vulnerabilities in software but also in the operational technology (OT) of infrastructure – is ominous, especially when it involves the critical infrastructure that maintains what we consider “normal” life.

The list of headlines just in recent weeks could be enough to make you want to disconnect from the internet and demand that everybody else do the same. Here’s a sampling.

The list could go on, of course. But it’s more than enough to illustrate that not only is information – personal, financial and intellectual property – at risk. So are physical objects and services. At the personal level, it’s your vehicle plus everything in your “smart” home, from appliances to TVs, nanny cams and home security systems. At the infrastructure level, that means healthcare, utilities, traffic control, the electrical grid and more.

Industrial control systems expert Joe Weiss, managing partner at Applied Control Solutions, noted in a recent blog about the Aliquippa attack that “Iran is in an undeclared war, including cyber war, against the US and our critical infrastructures”, and that Aliquippa “may not be a one-off attack against a small water utility, as the hack was against a control system vendor [Israel-based Unitronics] supplying a cost-effective system [a programmable logic controller (PLC)] that is used in control systems at many critical infrastructures systems, not just water utilities”.

Indeed, in a later blog he noted that “the same PLCs used in water and wastewater management are used in all forms of manufacturing (they were originally invented for auto manufacturing), and in pipelines, chemical plants, refineries, power, the food and beverage sector, transportation, etc. What makes PLCs cyber vulnerable in any one sector makes them cyber vulnerable in all sectors.”

Weiss also noted that the “IRGC is a nation-state with associated capabilities, not just some hackers who support a cause”, and that because the group got access to the system’s PLCs – industrial computers used to control and monitor industrial equipment based on custom programming – “they can compromise the near- or long-term operation of any targeted system”.

He wrote: “There are 226 Unitronics systems in the US and more than 1 800 worldwide… This is a nation-state supply chain attack against US critical infrastructure, not any single end-user or sector… One wonders who else has been hacked, or when they will be attacked? Imagine what damage could accrue if the attack targeted other control system suppliers.”

Weiss isn’t the only one noticing the trend. OT and internet of things security firm Claroty’s recent 2023 ‘Global state of industrial cybersecurity’ report, based on a global survey of 1 100 IT and OT security professionals, found that about 75% had been the target of ransomware attacks, with 17% affecting OT systems and 37% hitting both IT and OT systems.

That was a 10% increase since 2021, which the report called “particularly significant”.

Disconnect

So the obvious question is what, if anything, can individuals and organisations do to reverse those trends? For starters, PLCs shouldn’t be connected to the internet.

Craig Spiezle, president of AgeLight Digital Trust Group, said the risks to internet-facing critical infrastructure like utility systems “have been highlighted for nearly a decade. While larger cities have isolated systems, many smaller utilities have not”.

“Utilities are facing a perfect storm,” he said. “The issue comes down to the complexity of multiple legacy systems. Ideally, such at-risk systems should be isolated from external intrusions.”

He added that while rigorous testing of software for vulnerabilities is important, “perhaps more important are software bills of materials (SBOMs) – [documents that identify] what code libraries are embedded in the devices – software and firmware. SBOMs will give you a handle on inventory system and risks.”

Spiezle said that while he worked for his local government, “I ended up taking some systems and disabling some remote capabilities based on a risk/benefit analysis. For example, rather than have devices connected, text notifications were enabled for sensor failure or exceeding operating tolerances. In such cases, there were redundant controls, so the tradeoffs were easy.”

Gerry Kennedy, CEO of Observatory Strategic Management, in a recent post on LinkedIn, said another piece of the problem is the difficulty of communication between the IT side and the OT side. He likened it to the Old Testament story of the Tower of Babel, when humanity had been speaking a single language until they resolved to build a tower to heaven. Then God intervened and caused different groups to start speaking different languages. Since the people couldn’t communicate, they couldn’t keep building the tower.

“A parallel unfolds in the tech landscape, where the languages of IT and OT have diverged, creating unique cultures with distinct lexicons. Much like the biblical tale, the modern ‘confusion of tongues’ manifests as a disparity between IT and OT languages, posing a potential peril to humanity,” he wrote.

So it sounds like, in addition to security training, there needs to be some language, or at least jargon, training.

Finally, the joint advisory from CISA and the other agencies on the attacks by the IRGC has a list of recommendations.

Change all default passwords on PLCs and HMIs [human machine interfaces] and use a strong password.

Disconnect the PLC from the public-facing internet.

Implement multifactor authentication for access to the OT network whenever applicable.

If remote access is required, implement a firewall and/or virtual private network (VPN) in front of the PLC to control network access. A VPN or gateway device can enable multifactor authentication for remote access even if the PLC does not support multifactor authentication.

Create strong backups of the logic and configurations of PLCs to enable fast recovery. Get familiar with factory resets and backup deployment as preparation for a possible ransomware attack.

Keep PLC devices updated.

Confirm third-party vendors are applying the above recommended countermeasures to mitigate exposure of these devices and all installed equipment.

Even those aren’t silver bullets, according to Weiss, who wrote that some of them are useful but not all are realistic. For example, in response to the recommendation that a VPN will enable multifactor authentication even if the PLC doesn’t, Weiss wrote that “if the PLC is already compromised, the VPN will be providing compromised data”.

Still, those and other recommendations are much better than nothing. Implementing them would make it a more difficult new year for attackers, and better for the rest of us.

Written by: Taylor Armerding, security advocate at the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. He writes mainly about software security, data security and privacy.