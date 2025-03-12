Makhohliso steps down as MD of SAP Southern Africa

Kholiwe Makhohliso.

Seasoned IT executive Kholiwe Makhohliso has stepped down from her role as managing director of SAP Southern Africa.

The German software giant today confirmed to ITWeb that Makhohliso has resigned from the company.

“After two years as managing director for SAP in Southern Africa, Kholiwe Makhohliso has decided to explore opportunities outside of SAP,” a company spokesman says.

“SAP wishes Kholiwe the very best in her future endeavours and would like to thank her for her contribution to our business over the past two years.”

According to the company, SAP Southern Africa leadership announcements will be made at the appropriate time.

Makhohliso replaced Cathy Smith, who left SAP in 2023 when her contract came to an end.

With more than 20 years of technology experience, Makhohliso’s previous leadership roles span the public and private sectors. She started her career as an auditor.

She has worked in IT, consulting and sales for blue chip companies, including Accenture and Oracle.

Before joining SAP, Makhohliso was vice-president and country MD of Software AG, where she served as an executive director board member.

Passionate about education and youth skills development, Makhohliso is chairperson of the Sparrow Trust, a non-profit organisation working to provide young, disadvantaged South African youth with education and learning opportunities.