Making policy work at scale

Justin Berman, regional sales engineer at AlgoSec. (Image: Supplied)

Security and compliance don’t always speak the same language. Governance teams want certainty, structured reporting and risk reduction. Engineers, on the other hand, want control, context and freedom to operate. And according to Justin Berman, regional sales engineer at AlgoSec, this fundamental misalignment often becomes a barrier to progress, especially in sprawling, fast-moving enterprise environments. “Governance, risk and compliance is black and white,” says Berman. “But internal security is complex. The people writing the audit reports often aren’t technical. They’re speaking to engineers who are deeply technical. The result is misunderstanding, friction and gaps in both strategy and execution.”

AlgoSec, partnering locally with Solid8, is designed to close that gap. It offers a platform that combines out-of-the-box compliance with the flexibility to tailor policies to an organisation’s unique internal environment. That includes major regulatory frameworks such as SOX, HIPAA, ISO and NIST, all delivered with predefined checks and benchmark reporting that can be adapted to suit sector-specific realities. “What’s compliant in one industry might not make sense in another,” Berman points out. “We expect customers to adapt those checks to their own internal needs.”

From friction to flow

This adaptability is key for large enterprises that straddle both regulatory obligations and operational priorities. AlgoSec offers configurable modules and layered functionality that support hybrid cloud, multi-site environments. The platform starts with ASMS, Firewall Analyzer and ACE (providing cloud visibility and policy assurance), then layers in AppViz for deeper application-aware mapping. “Each module builds on the next,” says Berman. “Together, they help turn policy management into a strategic enabler.” This layered architecture also supports a more proactive and less reactive security posture. AlgoSec not only identifies misconfigurations or compliance gaps, it enables remediation and tracks it. “We show you what good looks like, let you make the change, then check your homework,” Berman explains. Today, this kind of closed-loop, auditable change process is invaluable for meeting both regulatory and operational KPIs.

Another benefit AlgoSec provides is tailored reporting for different audiences. A security operations team might need a live dashboard. IT managers might prefer a weekly snapshot. The CISO gets a one-pager, while compliance teams can export thousands of lines of detail into Power BI or Excel via API. Everyone sees the same picture, just filtered through their role-specific lens. That said, Berman is clear that AlgoSec isn’t a shortcut or a simplification tool. “There is nothing simple about AlgoSec,” he says. “It’s a complex tool to fix complex problems in massive enterprises. It doesn’t make security easier. It makes it faster, more reliable and continuous.” This point matters. Enterprises face enormous diversity across their internal environments where different opcos, different IT maturity levels, different tools and teams, often spread across borders. AlgoSec’s value lies in standardising and automating policy logic across these fragmented infrastructures, even when internal processes and people vary widely. “When you’re dealing with 15 000 employees and dozens of sites, policy can’t live in spreadsheets,” advises Berman. “You need a platform that can do the heavy lifting because at that scale, managing security by hand just isn’t an option.”

Secure, then scale

That scale challenge is often made worse by structural issues. High staff churn erodes institutional knowledge. Procurement processes deprioritise strategic tooling in favour of budget line items. And in many organisations, there’s a lack of ownership when it comes to IT compliance. “Nobody wants to take on compliance as a KPI,” says Berman. “And when a tool like AlgoSec comes in and creates visibility, it can make people uncomfortable – it highlights gaps, even ones that were historically invisible.” Yet visibility alone isn’t the endgame. As Berman puts it: “Visibility can be overwhelming. The goal is meaningful, actionable data that’s relevant to the right people, at the right time, in the right format.” Ultimately, AlgoSec enables this by helping organisations unify compliance goals with operational security practices. It brings automation, clarity and control to an area often defined by grey zones and guesswork. And for regulated sectors like banking, telco, manufacturing, online gaming and oil and gas, it’s no wonder that this platform is quickly becoming indispensable. “At the end of the day, that’s why AlgoSec exists,” says Berman. “Enterprises simply can’t operate at scale without it.”