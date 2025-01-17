MakwaIT and Workday join forces to drive cloud HR and finance solutions

MakwaIT Chief of Strategy & Partnerships Officer, Rishi Birbal with Workday Alliance Director, Erich Ehlers.

MakwaIT Technologies, one of South Africa’s fastest growing digital technology companies, has announced a landmark partnership with Workday, a global leader in enterprise cloud applications for human capital and financial management.

This is a first in a series of strategic partnerships for MakwaIT, and supports both MakwaIT’s international expansion plans while strengthening Workday’s local presence.

“By bridging the people and finance management solutions gap in our portfolio, this collaboration strengthens our enterprise solutions capability, expands our service offerings and opens doors to new markets and business sectors,” says Rishi Birbal, Chief Strategy, Partnerships and M&A Officer at MakwaIT,

“MakwaIT is pipelining our solutions portfolio for Africa and across our group into the Middle East and North America,” he says. “Our existing local customers will immediately have access to our competitive approach for the Workday brand, and as we expand globally, Workday will remain our human capital partner.”

He adds: “MakwaIT is expanding beyond its roots as a purely IT company into a holding company of strategic business entities, and as we do so, Workday will also be used internally.”

The partnership also aligns with MakwaIT’s AI-driven digital strategy. Workday’s integration of artificial intelligence into financial and human capital datasets will empower organisations to uncover deeper insights and unlock innovative capabilities.

“We have a common focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies,” he says. “MakwaIT always aspires to bring a differentiated value proposition, and we believe that the Workday partnership will allow us to expand our capabilities into the heart of enterprise orchestration. Further, our aggressive pricing approach will give the market access to our growing and integrated product portfolio at a competitive position.”

For Workday, this partnership provides a significant opportunity to expand its sales footprint. Historically focused on South Africa, Workday will leverage MakwaIT’s expertise and regional reach to explore new markets, enabling organisations to benefit from its transformative solutions.

"MakwaIT's deep understanding of the South African market and commitment to customer success make them an ideal partner. We're excited to collaborate with them to expand the reach of Workday solutions," says Erich Ehlers, Workday Alliance Director.

“Together, we are creating a differentiated value proposition that will redefine enterprise solutions, supported by competitive pricing and a robust integrated product portfolio,” concluded Birbal.

This partnership is a testament to MakwaIT and Workday’s shared commitment to driving growth, innovation and value for enterprises.