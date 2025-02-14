MakwaIT formalises pan-African partnership with Hitachi Vantara

Michelle Duncan, Head of Governance, Risk and Assurance, MakwaIT and Brendan Tobin, Partner and Alliance Manager, Hitachi Vantara. (Image: Supplied)

MakwaIT Technologies, one of South Africa’s fastest-growing digital technology companies, has been appointed as a Hitachi Vantara Master Reseller for 31 countries in Africa in the latest in a series of partnership agreements to boost MakwaIT’s solution portfolio for Africa.

This agreement follows the recent announcement of a partnership with Workday.

Rishi Birbal, Chief Strategy, Partnerships, M&A and Sustainability Officer at MakwaIT, says the Master Reseller agreement builds on MakwaIT’s existing relationship with Hitachi. “Hitachi has been a long-standing enterprise-grade supplier of storage and computation infrastructure in South Africa. Hitachi and MakwaIT have supplied some of South Africa’s biggest banks over the past three years,” he says.

“By formalising our partnership with Hitachi, we are being responsive to customer requirements; whether they need private, public or hybrid cloud solutions, we will walk the journey with them, offering solutions that meet their needs.”

Birbal says the Master Reseller agreement aligns with MakwaIT’s overarching AI-led digital strategy. “Hitachi has an established track record for exceptional enterprise-grade storage and compute infrastructure. For enterprises across Africa that are concerned about privacy and data sovereignty, Hitachi infrastructure offers the on-premises solutions they need to implement private clouds and harness AI,” he says.

“Coupled with some of the other technologies we offer, our Hitachi portfolio will help us support digital transformation for banks and large enterprises across the continent,” he says.

“Hitachi is a key part of our growth strategy. From a technology perspective, the partnership will give us a key advantage in the markets we operate in at competitive entry points for our customers.”

Gerald Painter, General Manager for Hitachi Africa, sanctified the partnership: “We’re excited to expand our partnership with MakwaIT Technologies, a trusted partner for clients who depend on critical and sustainable infrastructure and AI solutions. At Hitachi, we excel in powering the most demanding enterprise workloads, from seamless consolidation to advanced AI use cases with Hitachi IQ. This partnership is a natural fit – together, we deliver the reliability, innovation and expertise businesses need to accelerate digital transformation.”