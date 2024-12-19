Malatsi seeks non-exec directors for SITA

Communications minister invites nominations of suitably qualified individuals to serve as non-executive directors on the board of SITA.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi has invited nominations of suitably qualified individuals to serve as non-executive directors on the board of the State IT Agency (SITA).

This comes as SITA’s challenges, ranging from governance, irregular procurement practices, and operational inefficiencies among others, have been in the spotlight in recent weeks.

Additionally, the government IT agency continues to face high turnover of executives at management level and has been marred by tensions and divisions at the executive board level. ITWeb recently reported that the entity is embroiled in another leadership controversy that could result in the departure of the acting MD and chief procurement officer.

In a statement, the communications minister says the board will provide strategic oversight and governance, ensuring SITA fulfils its mandate to lead in public sector ICT services, enhance service delivery efficiency, and promote digital inclusivity across South Africa.

“To achieve this, candidates are required to possess a diverse range of skills, expertise, and experience aligned with the objectives and responsibilities of the agency. Appointed board members will be expected to demonstrate ethical leadership, strategic thinking, and a commitment to public sector integrity.”

An entity of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) – headed by Malatsi – SITA plays a crucial role in being the central source of procurement for meeting the state IT needs.

In terms of the requirements, the statement notes the qualified candidates should have proven expertise and experience in one or more of the following areas:

ICT and digital transformation - strategic knowledge of ICT systems, emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and digital innovation.

Corporate governance - experience with governance frameworks, legislative compliance, and oversight for state-owned entities or large organisations.

Public sector experience - familiarity with public administration, service delivery, and ICT procurement processes in government.

Risk management - skills in identifying and mitigating risks, including cyber security and operational risks.

Financial acumen - proficiency in financial management, budgeting, and ICT investment analysis.

Project and change management - proven ability to manage large-scale ICT projects and implement transformational change.

Legal and regulatory expertise - specialisation in ICT-related legal and regulatory frameworks.

Stakeholder engagement - expertise in navigating stakeholder relationships, public-private partnerships, and ICT sector collaboration.

“Candidates must demonstrate a minimum of 5 years of board experience and at least 8 years in an executive or senior management position within the ICT, technology, public administration, or related sectors. A degree in a relevant field is required, and a postgraduate qualification will be advantageous.”

In terms of application requirements, candidates should submit a detailed CV along with a motivation letter explaining suitability for the board, certified copies of academic qualifications and a certified copy of their ID, and disclosure of any conflicts of interest in compliance with section 50(3) of the Public Finance Management Act and section 75 of the Companies Act, as well as a statement of interest, including any disqualifications or delinquency status as a director.

“Failure to provide all required documentation and disclosures will result in disqualification from the selection process. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further consideration.

“Preference will be given to candidates who contribute to diversity in skills, gender, youth, and disability representation. People with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply. Shortlisted candidates will be subjected to fit and proper assessments, security clearance, and disclosure of business interests.”

Written nominations must be submitted to the director-general of the DCDT. Alternatively, applications can be sent via email to: nedappointmentsita@dcdt.gov.za.

Applications close on 31 January 2025.