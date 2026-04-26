Malatsi withdraws SA’s draft national AI policy

Solly Malatsi, communications and digital technologies minister.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi has decided to withdraw South Africa’s draft National Artificial Intelligence ( AI ) Policy , citing integrity as the reason behind the move.

This, after a News24 report at the weekend uncovered fake and made-up research used to draft the country’s AI framework. The news outlet stated that several of the academic journals cited in the policy document “are completely fictitious”.

In a brief statement issued today, Malatsi says internal questions were initiated following the news report’s revelations, which subsequently confirmed various fictitious sources in its reference list.

Such failure, he adds, is not a mere technical issue but has compromised the integrity and credibility of the draft policy.

“As such, I am withdrawing the draft National Artificial Intelligence Policy. South Africans deserve better. The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) did not deliver on the standard that is acceptable for an institution entrusted with the role to lead South Africa ‘s digital policy environment. The most plausible explanation is that AI-generated citations were included without proper verification. This should not have happened.

“In fact, this unacceptable lapse proves why vigilant human oversight over the use of artificial intelligence is critical. It’s a lesson we take with humility. I want to reassure the country that we are treating this matter with the gravity it deserves. There will be consequence management for those responsible for drafting and quality assurance.”

Earlier this month, Cabinet approved the publication of the Draft South Africa AI Policy for public comment, with the policy likely to be implemented in the 2027/28 financial year.

On 10 April, the draft policy was published, formally opening a 60-day public consultation period, with written input invited by 10 June.

According to Cabinet, the policy aims to strengthen government's ability to regulate and adopt AI responsibly, while encouraging local innovation, supporting job creation and improving access to AI skills.

The DCDT previously indicated that it seeks development outcomes, such as improved public service delivery, expanded digital economic participation and enhanced quality of life for citizens.

The policy was structured around six core pillars aimed at promoting the responsible development and ethical deployment of AI:

Capacity and talent development

AI for inclusive growth and job creation

Responsible governance

Ethical and inclusive AI

Cultural preservation and international integration

Human-centred deployment

Together, the pillars present a cohesive vision for AI development in SA, balancing innovation with inclusion, and technological progress with ethical and cultural considerations, DCDT deputy director-general Mlindi Mashologu said at ITWeb’s AI Summit 2026 this week.