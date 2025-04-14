Man gets 47 years for cell tower battery theft

Criminal syndicates are increasingly targeting South African mobile operators’ base stations.

A 39-year-old man was last week sentenced to 47 years in prison for stealing batteries from cellphone tower masts.

In a statement, the South African Police Service (SAPS) says the Kimberley Regional Court sentenced 39-year-old Shepherd Ushe for damaging essential infrastructure.

The sentencing comes as South African mobile operators have, over the years, reported vandalism and theft at base stations, costing them billions of rands to replace the infrastructure.

Criminal syndicates are increasingly targeting South African mobile operators’ base stations, stealing or vandalising critical infrastructure like batteries, copper cables and diesel.

The rate of vandalism and theft, especially multiple repeat incidents, is sometimes forcing the operators to abandon base stations due to unviable replacement costs, thereby adversely impacting network availability or quality in some areas.

According to the SAPS, between April 2018 and June 2019, the police received reports of battery thefts from cellphone network towers in the Delportshoop and Danielskuil areas.

The Northern Cape Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, led by then provincial head brigadier (ret) Johan Myburgh and sergeant Orapeleng Mosala, steered the investigation.

The accused was positively linked to three incidents involving theft at cellphone towers, says the SAPS, adding that he was subsequently traced and arrested in Gauteng.

Ushe remained in custody throughout several court appearances.

Investigations further revealed he was in the country illegally. He was found guilty and sentenced to a total of 47 years – 45 years for damage to essential infrastructure and two additional years for contravention of immigration laws.

Northern Cape provincial commissioner lieutenant general Koliswa Otola commended the investigating team for securing the conviction and sentence, and reiterated that the policing and investigation of crimes threatening the stability of essential infrastructure remains a priority.