Manage risk by managing exposure

Stephan Krynauw, CTO at Snode Technologies.

Threat exposure management is often overlooked as a layer of defence against cyber crime, warns Stephan Krynauw, CTO at Snode Technologies.

Krynauw heads up the engineering department at Snode. He will use his knowledge gained from over a decade of professional experience in the cyber security and telecommunications industries to address delegates at the ITWeb Governance, Risk and Compliance 2025 Conference, on 20 February, at The Forum, Bryanston.

Krynauw's talk will focus on threat exposure management and its role in defence against cyber threats.

Krynauw will reflect on common questions that arise in governance and cyber security circles, including what is continuous threat exposure management and why is this considered a key component within a risk management strategy?

Snode continues to explore approaches, application dynamics and other factors involved in rolling out robust cyber defence solutions via its proprietary technology, Guardian.

The company’s value proposition is tied into comprehensive threat exposure assessments, continuous threat exposure management as well as bringing to market an all-in-one cyber defence platform.

