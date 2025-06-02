Manage social media on the go with HubSpot mobile app.

Social media managers, digital marketers and sales reps all know how vital it is to stay in touch with customers; however, it can become challenging to maintain while you are on the move. Thanks to HubSpot’s mobile app, you can utilise your favourite HubSpot tools and features and stay connected to your customers when you are away from your desk, in between back-to-back meetings or travelling. The HubSpot mobile app gives you instant access to HubSpot CRM, marketing, sales and reporting tools in the palm of your hand.

HubSpot mobile features that social media managers love

Create, share and schedule social media posts

Whether you’re on the move, have a picture on your phone that needs to go out or you simply prefer mobile-scheduling, HubSpot makes it quick and easy. Utilising the mobile app, you can schedule or publish content on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or X.

To schedule and publish a post, you simply need to:

Navigate to the “social publishing” section within the app.

Click the “+ post” button.

Select your preferred social media account/s.

Add in your caption, creative and hashtags.

Pick a time and date for your post or select publish now.

Create social posts.

View or manage scheduled posts

Stay on top of your social schedule at all times. View all your upcoming, scheduled social media posts so that you can plan ahead, reschedule content where needed and identify content gaps. If a post needs to be edited or rescheduled, HubSpot allows edits to be made at the click of a button. Furthermore, you can filter scheduled posts by account or platform for a more focused view of your upcoming posts.

Scheduled social posts.

Get real-time notifications

Never miss an engagement with the HubSpot mobile app’s notifications. You’ll receive alerts when a post goes live or if there were any issues with publishing, this will help you keep track of content of your outgoing social media content and ensure the smooth delivery of your social media calendar

Manage and reply to interactions with the social inbox feature

Keep up with your social media followers around the clock. The social inbox allows you to view comments and mentions in real-time, allowing you to respond quickly and keep the conversation going. The app also lets you bulk archive irrelevant interactions, save important messages and even set reminders to follow up on unanswered comments or mentions.

Social inbox.

Monitor post performance

Track the success and performance of your social media content with the social media reporting tool. View metrics such as likes, comments, shares, reach and impressions (platform dependent). These insights allow you to understand what content is resonating with your audience and how to optimise your strategy for future posts.

Social reporting and dashboards.

Other useful HubSpot mobile app features

With live notifications, real-time access to contacts, deals and pipelines, the HubSpot mobile app allows you to stay in the loop, while improving team collaboration. In addition to the social media features, HubSpot’s mobile app provides instant access to other crucial CRM, marketing and sales tools that keep you connected to your customers.

CRM and contact management tools

Gain access to, manage and update your contacts, companies and deals. A unique and handy contact feature is the business card scanner, to create new records instantly. Log calls, e-mails and meetings while you are out and about so that you never lose track.

Marketing tools

Easily track e-mail performance, campaign metrics and lead engagement. You can also access your team’s shared inbox to manage and respond to conversations on the go. Get real-time notifications so that you never miss a thing.

Sales tools

Manage your deals and pipelines, track tasks and access important quotes and documents, anytime, anywhere. With a built-in calling function, you can call, record and log calls. Keep your communication with prospects uninterrupted by sending e-mails via your connected inbox. The sales tool also allows you to keep on top of your schedule and access meeting links from your calendar.

Reporting tools and dashboards

View custom dashboards and important reports directly from your phone. Reporting dashboards allow you to view and monitor your sales and marketing metrics at any time.

The HubSpot mobile app is more than just a convenient add-on to the powerful desktop platform, it offers features that benefit employees company-wide. With features across social media, CRM, sales, marketing and reporting, the HubSpot mobile app empowers teams to stay connected with each other and their customers, anytime and anywhere. Whether you need to track and update a deal or post a spur of the moment social post, the HubSpot mobile app gives you the power to do so, in the palm of your hands.