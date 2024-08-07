Managing the gateway

Francisco Pinto Leite, MD of Internet Technologies Angola, SA (a Paratus Group operation).

Paratus, the Pan-African telecommunications and network services group, positions itself as one of the fastest growing companies in Africa, and Angola is where it all began. As MD of Internet Technologies Angola, SA, Francisco Pinto Leite is taking advantage of the strategically important geographical position that Angola occupies, in line with the Angolan government's strategy to create a telecommunications “hub” in the country. This initiative makes a significant contribution to its objective of expanding its network throughout Africa.

Eleven years ago, when he accepted a contract to join Internet Technologies Angola, SA, Leite thought he’d stay a year, but the business and its dynamic culture has kept him enthralled and continues to do so, such is the spirit of technological advancement and the pace of change. Over the past decade, he has overseen significant projects in Angola, including the construction of two data centres and a teleport. These initiatives are crucial to the Paratus Group’s strategy of establishing a major telecoms gateway in the country. Additionally, agreements with EutelSat OneWeb, a global LEO satellite operator, and strategic partnerships and joint ventures in neighbouring countries, are driving the development for the regional hub.

As an Angolan War veteran, Leite is highly disciplined and believes that routine, teamwork and mutual respect are essential to getting the job done. Just a few days after he joined the company, he arranged an internal meeting. When certain individuals turned up late, he closed the door. His team very quickly learned the importance of punctuality and respect. Leite manages a team of 238 people and is always there to support them. He believes a motivated and happy team is crucial to maintaining high standards, for which he’s also an absolute perfectionist.

Leite was in operations before he realised that he was better suited to business and project management. He studied for an MBA and then set up his own consultancy business to the telecommunications industry in Angola, serving clients across the country. When he was invited to join Internet Technologies Angola, SA, he immediately loved the company’s culture and the way it works. “Decisions are made, and things are made to happen immediately at Internet Technologies Angola, SA," he says. “For a project manager who understands the operational side of things, this was a revelation, and it is truly inspiring to work with such dynamism and verve.”

Leite was born in Kalandula, which he describes as one of the most beautiful places in the world. The war forced his family to move to Luanda in 1975, where he was then schooled. He studied telecommunications at the Luanda University before he joined the army and worked as a telecoms engineer. Under very tough and gruelling circumstances, the need for flexibility, great teamwork and shared responsibility were etched into his persona and these principals guide his daily work ethic. “I learned to walk in other people’s shoes during the war and in my army days – and I believe that is invaluable learning for everyday life.”

While he had to rule with an iron fist in his early days at Internet Technologies Angola, SA, he now waves a fair and flexible hand over everything he does. Leite knows the value of communication, and by understanding the challenges his teams face, by being there to collectively sort out problems and challenges, he has fostered a team that works together with respect, trust and enthusiasm. He says: “They know my door is always open to them. They know I am on their side and that I’m working with them and looking after them.”

While he has had to navigate some serious economic challenges in recent years, the most recent of which was when the Kwanza drastically depreciated against the US dollar in 2022, Leite remains upbeat and determined. “The team weathered the storm and we continued with expanding and building infrastructure. This means we are now better positioned than most of our competitors who chose not to invest over the past few years.

“Working with Paratus Group makes the going a little easier. Internet Technologies Angola, SA and the Paratus Group are busy building and sustaining Africa’s quality network. Because the group owns its own infrastructure and already has a very impressive footprint in Africa, our plans in Angola are on track. The gateway project aims to establish more cross-border links between neighbouring countries and to boost network traffic.”

In his work and in his private life, Leite is humble. His two daughters, who are in their 20s, have taught their father many things, but it’s his eight-year-old son who has taken over the teaching role. Father and son absolutely love watching football together and are highly delighted that their team, Sporting Lisboa, was recently crowned the Portuguese League football champion. As an enthusiastic spectator, Leite may not be a player on the field, but he’s scoring loads of goals in the field of telecommunications right now.