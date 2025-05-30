Manhattan Associates turns software security into competitive advantage

Rameez Edros, account director, CASA Software.

CASA Software, which positions itself as a leader in digital transformation in SA, and Veracode, which positions itself as a global leader in application risk management for the AI era, will be on hand at this year’s ITWeb Security Summit to divulge how businesses can turn software security into competitive advantage.

The Johannesburg event is scheduled for 3 and 4 June at the Sandton Convention Centre. Rameez Edros, Account Director at CASA Software, confirms the case study on Manhattan Associates, which can be downloaded below, makes compelling reading.

Manhattan Associates creates industry-leading software solutions that enable its customers to optimise their supply chain and omnichannel commerce pipelines. The case study reveals how over its 25+ years in the industry, Manhattan evolved from delivering traditional on-premises software to becoming a cloud-native SaaS solutions provider.

Challenge

Having rearchitected its solutions portfolio to be cloud-native, Manhattan sought a security solution that was also cloud-native to assure customers their data is protected. Traditionally, Manhattan had a centralised security team and a handful of “security champions” embedded with each development team, but the company now needed to increase developers’ security awareness and provide them with an automated method of verifying that their code is secure.

Solution

Build a comprehensive application security program for its cloud-native solutions, automating security scanning into the software development life cycle from end to end.

Leverage Veracode Static Analysis, Dynamic Analysis, Software Composition Analysis and Manual Penetration Testing with an easy to start and scale program.

Conduct peer benchmarking workshops to measure the performance and efficiency of its application security program against peer organisations.

“Veracode enables us to ensure our systems are protected operationally and that the applications delivered to production are safe and secure,” says George Garza, Director of Risk and Security for Active, Hosted Solutions at Manhattan Associates.

About CASA

CASA Software is a digital transformation organisation comprising a highly skilled team of technology professionals. The company has over three decades' experience in the South African and sub-Saharan ICT industry.

CASA Software helps customers to transform and optimise ICT operations from mobile to mainframe, including hybrid and multicloud, to accelerate innovation while maximising customer value.

CASA Software partners with software industry technology leaders to enable its customers to realise the value of AI-driven operations and streamlined automation. Its solutions are designed to assist customers to securely embrace the challenges of digital transformation and the next AI-driven era of computing.

CASA Software's customers include leaders in finance, telecommunications, retail and the public sector.

About Veracode

Veracode is a global leader in application risk management for the AI era. Powered by trillions of lines of code scans and a proprietary AI-assisted remediation engine, the Veracode platform is trusted by organisations worldwide to build and maintain secure software from code creation to cloud deployment. Thousands of the world’s leading development and security teams use Veracode every second of every day to get accurate, actionable visibility of exploitable risk, achieve real-time vulnerability remediation and reduce their security debt at scale. Veracode is a multi-award winning company offering capabilities to secure the entire software development life cycle, including Veracode Fix, Static Analysis, Dynamic Analysis, Software Composition Analysis, Container Security, Application Security Posture Management, Malicious Package Detection and Penetration Testing.

Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog, and on LinkedIn and X.