Mapping deep-shaft HR processes for automation in Nintex Process Manager.

First Digital mapped, optimised and governed a deep-shaft mining company’s HR processes in Nintex Process Manager, turning fragmented manual workflows into a navigable, automation-ready set of processes.

The challenge

Deep-shaft mining runs on a large, shift-based and safety-critical workforce, and the HR processes behind it – onboarding, certifications and medicals, shift and leave management, transfers and exits – had grown fragmented and manual. Much of it lived in spreadsheets and individual know-how, with little visibility or governance across operations. In an environment where the wrong person in the wrong place is a safety issue and not just an admin one, that lack of a clear, governed view of HR processes was a real risk, and it made automating any of them impossible. The company needed its HR processes mapped, standardised and governed, with automation as the goal.

The approach

First Digital ran its process methodology end to end on Nintex Process Manager. Assessment and planning came first: workshops to surface the current processes, pain points and risks, a process catalogue scored for issues, complexity, metrics and risk, and a governance framework with KPIs aligned to the company’s priorities. First Digital then mapped and documented the key HR processes in Nintex Process Manager in a hierarchical, navigable structure, and designed optimised workflows with automation opportunities identified alongside the process owners. It configured the platform with security roles, built dashboards and reports for real-time monitoring and trained process owners, analysts and staff on a train-the-trainer basis. Governance protocols, an adoption and support programme and a process centre of excellence then went in to keep the processes improving and to ready the optimised ones for vendor-based automation.

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