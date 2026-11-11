Martin Springer appointed as Vox CEO

Vox CEO Martin Springer. (Image supplied)

Internet service provider (ISP) Vox has appointed Martin Springer as its new chief executive officer, effective 2 November.

Springer succeeds outgoing CEO Jacques du Toit, completing a planned executive leadership transition.

Vox operates under Vivica Group, the holding company formerly known as Vox Holdings, which rebranded in 2022 and restructured its operations into separate businesses.

In a statement, the ISP says Springer brings over 25 years of international executive leadership experience across the ICT, telecommunications and digital infrastructure sectors.

He joins Vox from NTT DATA , where he served as an executive of Internet Solutions. His career includes executive board and leadership roles at CMC Networks, Performanta and BT Group, with a strong track record in operational turnarounds, large-scale network transformations and M&A growth strategies across Africa and global markets.

“Opportunities like this to lead an ambitious, locally-rooted business with strong backing don't come around often. Vox has an exceptional foundation and brand presence. I look forward to working with our management team, employees and partners to capitalise on market opportunities, leverage our digital infrastructure and deliver long-term value for our customers," says Springer.

Having led Vox through a period of significant growth, strategic transformation and market expansion, outgoing CEO Du Toit and the Vox board agreed the upcoming completion of key strategic transaction milestones marks the natural and right time for a planned leadership handover.

Du Toit took over as Vox CEO in January 2013, following the departure of joint-CEOs Angus MacRobert and Douglas Reed.

At the time, Vox was undergoing a consolidation process aimed at bringing several business units and brands under one identity. These included Vox Orion, Vox Datapro, Vox Amvia, Vox Telepreneur and Vox Pureview, while @lantic was excluded from the initial consolidation.

Jacques du Toit, CEO at Vox Telecom.

The leadership changes formed part of a broader restructuring following a 2011 buyout offer of R499 million from the Lereko Metier Capital Growth Fund and Investec Bank, which resulted in Vox being delisted from the JSE.

Du Toit, who was previously managing director of Vox Orion, was tasked with completing the consolidation of the group's operations and brands.

“Jacques has played a foundational role in building Vox into the resilient, competitive and customer-focused digital infrastructure business it is today,” comments Paul Botha, Vox chairman.

“We are deeply grateful for his dedication, leadership and vision over his many years at the helm. The business is in an exceptionally strong financial and operational position as we enter this next phase.”