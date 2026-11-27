Cyber resilience has become synonymous with business resilience. (Image: Mastercard)

1. As Africa’s digital economy continues to grow, what are the key things business leaders should consider when they think about cyber security today?

Across EEMEA, we're seeing business leaders increasingly view cyber security as a strategic enabler of growth, rather than just a defensive cost centre. Because in today’s interconnected world, cyber resilience has become synonymous with business resilience. The conversation has moved from the server room to the boardroom because a cyber incident no longer just impacts IT; it threatens operations, customer trust and economic continuity. Secure networks form the bedrock of modern commerce.

For Africa's digital economy, which is projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2030, trust is the ultimate currency. When payments and services are secure, people and small businesses feel confident to participate, driving digital financial inclusion and economic growth. Therefore, investing in robust cyber security solutions is not about mitigating risk in isolation; it’s about building the foundational trust needed to remain strong – and grow. By embedding security as a core strategy, leaders don't just protect their assets, they build a competitive advantage.

This proactive stance ensures that as the environment continue to evolve with new technologies, businesses in Africa are also building resilient and trusted enterprises that can withstand disruption and capture long-term growth. At Mastercard, we are committed to serving as a trusted cyber security and threat intelligence partner that plays a central role in safeguarding the digital ecosystem. Since 2019, we have invested over $12.6 billion in cyber security innovation.

2. Mastercard’s Cyber Pulse Report highlights an increasingly interconnected cyber threat landscape. What are the key trends and emerging threats organisations across Africa should be paying attention to today?

There are some interesting takeaways in the Cyber Pulse Report, which confirm that as across EEMEA, the threat landscape is becoming more complex and interconnected. As Africa's digital economy expands, these trends are becoming increasingly relevant across the continent. One of the key trends we observe is that attackers are increasingly targeting the critical business systems and infrastructure that businesses depend on, so the stakes are high.

Selin Bahadirli, executive vice-president, Services, EEMEA at Mastercard.

Across the continent, phishing remains a dominant threat, accounting for a significant portion of attacks. We are also seeing a rise in ransomware. Attackers are opting for scale and repeatability over sophistication, exploiting common vulnerabilities in application security and web encryption.

This is why it’s crucial for organisations to prioritise the fundamentals of cyber health. Leveraging threat intelligence solutions can be invaluable. Mastercard's cyber security capabilities include Recorded Future, a Mastercard company and global leader in threat intelligence, which helps businesses and governments identify emerging cyber risks and make more informed decisions.

3. As AI adoption accelerates across Africa, how is it reshaping the cyber security landscape, both in terms of the threats organisations face and how they defend against them?

Artificial intelligence is a double-edged sword that is definitely changing the cyber security landscape.

On one hand, attackers are leveraging AI to automate and scale their operations, create more convincing phishing campaigns and identify vulnerabilities at machine speed. The barrier to entry for cyber crime is being lowered by generative AI, making sophisticated attacks more accessible to a wider range of malicious actors. This means organisations across Africa face threats that are faster, more personalised and more difficult to detect with traditional methods.

On the other hand, AI is arguably the most powerful tool we have in our defensive arsenal. For defenders, the imperative is to fight AI with AI. At Mastercard, we have been using AI for nearly two decades to protect our network, analysing billions of transactions to detect and stop fraud in real-time. AI enables security teams to identify anomalies and neutralising threats before they can cause significant damage. Cyber Secure is an AI-powered suite of tools that allows banks to assess cyber risk across their ecosystem and prevent potential breaches.

As AI adoption grows in Africa, success will depend on leveraging it to automate defences and empower security professionals to focus on the most critical risks, ensuring resilience keeps pace with technological innovation.

4. As more businesses across Africa embrace digital technologies, and more people use digital financial solutions, how can we build more security into products, services and infrastructure?

Trust is at the heart of the digital economy. That’s why Mastercard believes that a "secure-by-design" approach is critical. From the get-go, we include security considerations in every step of development. This ensures that security is built into everything we do and isn't the responsibility of any single team, but the whole company.

This is important because when security is treated as an afterthought or a "bolt-on" feature, the business risk is around simply expanding vulnerabilities while expanding operations. That also has knock-on effects for financial inclusion on the continent. For Africa's millions of small businesses and first-time digital users, being able to transact safely is the difference between joining the digital economy and being left out of it. When payments, services and data are secure, people trust them and use them.

Integrating security into the design phase is not about restricting innovation; it’s about enabling it. It ensures that our new products and services are not only powerful and convenient but also secure and reliable for consumers and businesses.

5. Mastercard recently launched the Africa Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, with Global CEO Michael Miebach present. What are your ambitions for the centre and its positive impact on the continent?

The launch of our Africa Cybersecurity Center of Excellence is a landmark moment in our commitment to securing the continent's digital future. Its purpose is rooted in a simple truth: no single organisation can win the fight against cyber crime alone. The centre is designed to be a pan-African hub that breaks down silos and fosters a culture of collective defence among public and private sector entities.

It operates on three core pillars. First, it provides threat intelligence and strategic insights with an African focus, leveraging global capabilities from partners like Recorded Future to give participants a shared, real-time view of emerging risks. Second, it aims to drive deeper collaboration and knowledge sharing by creating a trusted community for CISOs, business leaders and security practitioners to share best practices and co-ordinate responses. Finally, it will strengthen readiness and resilience through practical tools like risk assessments, joint scenario-based exercises and ongoing monitoring.

By bringing together financial institutions, governments and businesses, we believe the centre will play an important part in building a more connected and resilient ecosystem, ensuring that as Africa’s digital economy grows, its defences grow stronger, together.