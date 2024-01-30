Mastercard takes 14 interns for YES initiative

Mastercard commits to taking in more interns for the YES initiative.

Global payments leader Mastercard has extended its partnership with the Youth Employment Services (YES).

The partnership, which commenced in the 2022/2023 phase, will see Mastercard increase its commitment by taking in 14 interns this year, a rise from the previous year's intake of 12 interns.

YES is the highest impact private sector youth employment programme in South Africa.

According to a statement, the primary role of the initiative is to provide opportunities for young South Africans to gain work experience and develop skills in the global payments industry.

Since its inception, Mastercard reports that it has trained 26 interns.

Selected interns are placed in various departments within Mastercard, where they not only contribute to daily operations but also gain access to the Mastercard e-learning platform.

“By immersing them in different facets of our operations and providing access to online learning resources, we aim to equip these young talents with a range of technical and professional skills. These skills are not only integral to the payments industry but are also invaluable in the broader context of their career development,” says Mastercard.

Mastercard emphasises that its commitment to empowering the youth aligns the South African Reserve Bank's Vision 2025 for digital transformation.

The company sees these investments as a significant step in modernising the payments industry, offering work experience opportunities, and aligning with broader national goals for digital advancement.

“These developments further highlight our focus on addressing regional challenges, and our dedication to making a meaningful impact on the African continent – both locally and globally. Our partnership with YES is in line with building collaborative and productive partnerships across the public and private sectors, with an emphasis on government priorities,” concluded director of people business partner at Mastercard SSA, Akinola Akinrin.

Interested youth can find more information on the initiative at the YES web site.