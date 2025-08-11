Masterclass unpacks future of journalism in AI era

The masterclass explored the impact of AI on journalism.

IIE Rosebank College, a brand of the Independent Institution of Education, hosted a masterclass: "The future of journalism in the AI era and new opportunities”.

The event brought together expert speakers to discuss the impact of AI on journalism and the opportunities that arise from it.

According to Lefakgomo Selepe, alumni co-ordinator at IIE Rosebank College, the masterclass was created to address the media industry's rapid transformation and AI's increasing integration into journalistic practice.

“At IIE Rosebank College, we want our graduates to be more than prepared, we want them to lead the way,” he explained.

Siyabonga Motha, head of news at Voice of Wits (VOW 88.1), argued that human journalists remain vital – not just for expertise in their field, but for building trust through investigation, nuanced context, empathy and ethical reporting, areas where AI falls short.

He stated: "AI is not a replacement for journalists – it is a tool that can strengthen storytelling by enabling faster research, deeper analysis and more engaging content creation."

Motha highlighted the importance of community mapping and walkabouts in journalism. Journalists should create a map of stakeholders, understand demographics, issues and power dynamics, and use this information to identify sources, story ideas and places to visit regularly.

Mangaliso Maduna, IIE Rosebank College lecturer, said journalism's uniqueness lies in its core principles and purpose to inform the public, hold power accountable and facilitate informed decision-making.

He said journalists must safeguard human creativity from being displaced by AI, arguing that adherence to core news values will ensure AI serves as a complementary tool rather than a replacement for journalism.

Sandile Gumede, journalism lecturer at IIE Rosebank College, highlighted the critical intersection between human-led reporting and AI-powered storytelling.

He noted that while AI can transform industries, it cannot take away real journalism, which involves telling stories with emotions and a human element.

Reitumetse Makwea, journalism lecturer at IIE Rosebank College, said media houses are not ready for AI, but AI is ready for media houses. She stressed the importance of teaching journalism students to learn how to work alongside AI and use it to their advantage.

“By equipping journalists with the skills to thrive in the AI era, IIE Rosebank College is ensuring that its graduates stay informed, adaptable and ready for what's next. As the media industry continues to evolve, AI will play a major role in shaping the future of journalism,” concluded Selepe.