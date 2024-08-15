Matter of FPB CEO’s suspension receives ‘urgent attention’

Film and Publication Board CEO Dr Mashilo Boloka is on precautionary suspension. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

The Film and Publication Board (FPB) council has confirmed the suspension of the entity’s CEO, effective from 7 August.

This, after ITWeb reported yesterday that the council has placed CEO Dr Mashilo Boloka on precautionary suspension until further notice.

In a statement, the council states: “All stakeholders and members of the media are advised that the matter of the precautionary suspension of the FPB CEO is currently being handled by the FPB council in terms of its policies and procedures.

“In this regard, [the] FPB council is unable to comment on any questions raised on this matter as it may jeopardise the process and impact on the rights of affected employees.

“The FPB council is giving this matter urgent attention and will communicate with its stakeholders, including the media, as soon as the process is concluded.”

It has further urged patience in allowing due process to take its course.

A letter dated 7 August addressed to staff members, which ITWeb has seen, reveals advocate Makhosazana Lindhorst has been appointed as acting CEO during this time.

Bolokainitially served as FPB interim CEO until his official appointment on 1 December 2022, as noted in a Cabinet statement.

Prior to the FPB, his LinkedIn profile shows he served as public entities oversight specialist at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT). He was also acting director-general of the then-Department of Communications in 2018, as well as director of the Media Development and Diversity Agency.

He also served as acting CEO of theUniversal Service and Access Agency of SA, taking the acting role after the departure of Lumko Mtimde.

The FPB is an entity of the DCDT and the official content-classification authority for films, games and certain publications.