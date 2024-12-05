Maximising efficiency, safety, and cost savings with MTN Business Connected Fleet

Sudipto Moitra, General Manager, ICT Solutions, MTN Business. (Image: Supplied)

In an era where businesses are moving at breakneck speed, efficient fleet management has become paramount. Whether you're managing a fleet of delivery vans, trucks or corporate vehicles, maintaining safety, efficiency and cost-effectiveness is essential for streamlined operations. At the forefront of this industry shift, MTN Business offers a transformative solution with its Connected Fleet, a state-of-the-art tool designed to optimise fleet operations, improve driver behaviour, cut costs and enhance safety.

Speaking to ITWeb about MTN Business’s Connected Fleet, Sudipto Moitra, General Manager at MTN Business, shares insights on how the solution addresses today’s fleet management challenges. "Our solution is a powerful combination of IOT hardware, an intuitive IOT platform and a mobile app that together enable real-time fleet management," says Moitra. "Telematics devices installed in each vehicle provide critical data on driver behaviour, vehicle location and fuel consumption, which the platform then analyses to deliver valuable, actionable insights."

Real-time vehicle monitoring and control

For many fleet managers, real-time monitoring is a game-changer. The Connected Fleet solution allows businesses to track the real-time location of their vehicles, providing a bird’s-eye view of the fleet’s status. "It’s about ensuring vehicles stay on course," Moitra explains. "The platform gives insights into vehicle routes, enabling businesses to refine delivery schedules and reduce fuel consumption by optimising routes."

By leveraging this data, businesses can achieve faster delivery times, better fuel efficiency and higher overall productivity.

Improving driver behaviour

Driver behaviour directly impacts fuel costs, safety and overall efficiency. With MTN Business’s Connected Fleet, managers can monitor driving patterns, pinpointing risky behaviours like speeding, harsh braking or excessive idling. "Unsafe driving not only affects fuel efficiency but also increases the risk of accidents," says Moitra. "Our platform tracks seatbelt usage, mobile phone activity during driving, and idling times, which gives businesses the opportunity to coach drivers towards safer, more efficient practices."

Through real-time monitoring and driver feedback, companies can cultivate a safety-first culture while reducing operational risks and costs.

Enhancing safety and compliance

For fleet managers, safety and compliance are top priorities. Connected Fleet includes built-in safety features that help detect and prevent accidents. "By identifying vehicles at risk due to unsafe driving or hazardous conditions, businesses can mitigate potential accidents," explains Moitra. The solution not only promotes driver safety but also aids in regulatory compliance.

"The system tracks commercial drivers' hours of service, which helps businesses adhere to legal requirements and minimise the risk of fatigue-related incidents," Moitra adds.

Reducing fleet costs

Operational costs, particularly for large fleets, can quickly add up. Connected Fleet tackles cost management by optimising routes and proactively scheduling maintenance. "Our platform monitors vehicle health to detect issues before they escalate, which means fewer costly breakdowns and less unscheduled downtime," says Moitra. "And by analysing fuel consumption patterns, fleet managers can pinpoint areas to reduce fuel expenses."

With these insights, fleet managers can make adjustments that translate directly into cost savings, maximising profitability while ensuring smooth operations.

Boosting efficiency and visibility

MTN Business’s Connected Fleet provides an unparalleled level of visibility, offering managers a single platform to view real-time data on vehicle locations, driver behaviour and fuel consumption. "Having comprehensive fleet visibility enables faster decision-making and more accurate resource management," says Moitra. This level of visibility is particularly valuable in scheduling dispatches, co-ordinating deliveries and planning maintenance.

As Moitra points out: "When you can optimise routes and monitor vehicle performance, not only does overall efficiency improve, but so does customer satisfaction through timely deliveries."

Empowering business growth

More than just a fleet management tool, Connected Fleet is a strategic asset. "This solution gives businesses the control they need to make smarter, data-driven decisions," Moitra notes. "In a competitive market, having such tools is essential for maximising resources and positioning your business for growth."

With MTN Business Connected Fleet, companies can unlock the full potential of their fleet, setting the stage for sustained success. "Our solution is here to keep your fleet safe, efficient and cost-effective, empowering your business every step of the way," Moitra concludes.

