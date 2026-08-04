Maximising technology investments beyond implementation

Mohammed Vachiat. (Image: Supplied)

Every organisation wants a greater return on its technology investments, yet many continue to underutilise the solutions they already own. In today's constrained economic environment, competitive advantage is increasingly determined not by how much technology an organisation buys, but by how effectively it extracts value from existing investments.

As organisations navigate economic uncertainty, tighter budgets and increasing pressure to improve operational performance, expectations of suppliers have evolved. Businesses are no longer evaluating providers solely on the quality of the products or solutions they deliver. Increasingly, they are assessing the value those providers continue to create throughout the life cycle of the relationship. This shift is redefining what it means to be customer-centric.

Historically, engagement with customers tended to peak during the sales and implementation phases. Once a solution had been deployed, interactions often became transactional, centred on support requests, maintenance or contract renewals. Today, however, organisations expect a far more collaborative relationship, one that focuses on continuously improving business outcomes rather than simply maintaining a solution.

Ongoing engagement creates opportunities to review business processes, identify operational inefficiencies and ensure technology continues to align with changing organisational priorities. It also enables organisations to respond more effectively to shifts in market conditions, regulatory requirements and evolving customer expectations, ensuring that technology investments remain relevant and continue to support broader business objectives.

Technology and data play a critical role in enabling these conversations. Usage analytics, performance reporting and operational insights provide a clearer understanding of how solutions are supporting day-to-day business activities. More importantly, they help identify opportunities to improve utilisation, streamline workflows and remove friction from critical business processes. However, data on its own is not enough. Real value comes from combining these insights with an understanding of the customer's operating environment, commercial priorities and long-term strategic objectives. It is this combination of technology, insight and partnership that enables organisations to realise greater value over time. Consider an organisation that has implemented a document management or workflow automation solution. While the initial deployment may have addressed immediate operational challenges, ongoing reviews of system usage and business processes could reveal opportunities to automate additional manual tasks, improve user adoption or streamline approval workflows. These incremental improvements enable organisations to unlock greater value from their existing investment without the need for significant new technology expenditure.

At Konica Minolta South Africa, we've seen a clear shift in customer expectations. Conversations increasingly extend beyond implementation to focus on how organisations can continue extracting value from their technology investments. Customers are looking to optimise business processes, improve information flows, increase user adoption and enhance operational efficiency without necessarily introducing additional technology. This reflects a broader change in how customer success is defined. The implementation of a solution is no longer the end of the customer journey, it is the beginning of a long-term partnership focused on continuous improvement, measurable business outcomes and sustainable value creation.

Ultimately, the organisations that will differentiate themselves will not be those that simply deliver technology, but those that remain invested in their customers' success long after implementation. This reflects a broader commercial reality. In an environment where capital investment is carefully scrutinised, organisations are prioritising value realisation over technology replacement. In the years ahead, competitive advantage will belong to organisations that view technology not as a one-time purchase, but as an evolving capability. Maximising its value requires more than implementation, it requires an ongoing partnership focused on continuous improvement, innovation and measurable business outcomes.